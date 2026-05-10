Biographer Claims Melania Is Becoming a Political 'Liability' for White House — Says Her Public Statements Could be 'Dangerous for Donald Trump

The controversy erupted after Melania penned a Mother's Day essay for The Washington Post in which she described mothers as "the foundation" of American democracy and the "first teachers of empathy, aspiration, and discipline."

In the piece, the first lady also wrote that she challenges herself to "think beyond the traditional responsibilities of the East Wing."

But the column quickly drew criticism online, with readers mocking the fact that the White House East Wing was demolished during ongoing renovation work last year.

One of the most-liked comments beneath the essay read: "The Washington Post was once a great newspaper and my reliable companion every morning. Now it's… this."