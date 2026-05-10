Biographer Claims Melania Is Becoming a Political 'Liability' for White House — Says Her Public Statements Could be 'Dangerous for Donald Trump
May 10 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is facing new scrutiny after biographer Michael Wolff claimed the first lady is becoming a political "liability" for the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The longtime Donald Trump critic suggested Melania's recent public comments and strategic absences could end up being "dangerous" for the president as questions swirl around her role in the administration.
Mother's Day Essay Sparks Backlash
The controversy erupted after Melania penned a Mother's Day essay for The Washington Post in which she described mothers as "the foundation" of American democracy and the "first teachers of empathy, aspiration, and discipline."
In the piece, the first lady also wrote that she challenges herself to "think beyond the traditional responsibilities of the East Wing."
But the column quickly drew criticism online, with readers mocking the fact that the White House East Wing was demolished during ongoing renovation work last year.
One of the most-liked comments beneath the essay read: "The Washington Post was once a great newspaper and my reliable companion every morning. Now it's… this."
Wolff Says Melania Is 'Not Good' for White House
Speaking on The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast, Michael argued that Melania's recent public appearances and statements have repeatedly created headaches for Donald's inner circle.
"I mean, in the times that she has come out, that has not been good for them," Michael said.
He also referenced Melania's recent comments distancing herself from Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the remarks only reignited public attention around the convicted sex offender's ties to powerful figures.
"The Epstein thing, drawing attention to that. Her just peculiar attitude about everything... her strategic absences," Michael continued. "This is not good for them, and it's not necessarily controllable for them."
The author went on to speculate that Melania's motivations for speaking out now "could be dangerous for Donald Trump."
Washington Post Also Put Under Fire
Michael's co-host, Joanna Coles, also slammed the first lady's essay, arguing the piece lacked emotional depth and appeared poorly written.
"There are so many ghostwriters and speechwriters you could call to write something really moving and rousing," Joanna said. "And yet, they've chosen to go the lazy route."
Michael then questioned why The Washington Post chose to publish the essay at all.
"When they're handed this thing, why wouldn't they say, no, obviously we can't publish this," he said, suggesting the newspaper may have believed the piece would "hang itself."
White House Fires Back
The White House has previously blasted Michael over his reporting on Donald and his family.
Communications director Steven Cheung once dismissed the author as a "lying sack of s---" who "has been proven to be a fraud."