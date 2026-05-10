EXCLUSIVE: 'Broody' Future Queen Catherine Recruits New 'Comfort Pet' As Her Pregnancy Days 'Are Numbered'

One source close to the family told us: "This is not simply about adding another dog to the household – the timing and the context matter. Catherine has been through an intensely challenging period, and the presence of a young puppy has taken on a much more emotional significance. It represents a kind of steady, uncomplicated comfort at a time when much of life has been anything but."

Another insider added: "There is a sense that she has gravitated toward something nurturing and grounding. The puppy has become part of how she is rebuilding a sense of normality, particularly within the home environment, where stability has been a priority for both her and the children.

"Kate has been broody, but after her cancer fight, and due to her age, she knows her days of motherhood are numbered, so this puppy has been acting as a comfort animal to her in a lot of ways."