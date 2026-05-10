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EXCLUSIVE: 'Broody' Future Queen Catherine Recruits New 'Comfort Pet' As Her Pregnancy Days 'Are Numbered'

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

Princess Catherine is believed to have added a new pet to the family.

May 10 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, has quietly introduced a new puppy into her household – a move insiders told RadarOnline.com is both deeply personal and symbolically significant as the future queen navigates life after illness and renewed speculation about her family's next chapter.

The 44-year-old future queen and her husband, Prince William, 43, recently marked their 15th wedding anniversary with a relaxed family portrait taken in Cornwall during the Easter break.

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Photo of Princess Kate
Source: Mega

The Princess introduced a new eight-month-old puppy into the royal household.

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The image, captured by photographer Matt Porteous and released online, shows the couple barefoot on the grass with their children – 12-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and eight-year-old Prince Louis – alongside their five-year-old cocker spaniel Orla and a younger puppy.

Released after a day of engagements, including a visit to the charity IntoUniversity and a private lunch at The Goring Hotel, the photograph was widely seen as part of the Waleses' ongoing effort to present a more informal, modern image of royal life.

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Source: @princeandprincessofwale/Instagram

Prince William and Princess Catherine marked their fifteenth wedding anniversary with a family portrait.

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Princess Catherine 'Rebuilding a Sense of Normality'

The Wales Family
Source: Mega

The family visited the charity Into University before attending a private lunch.

One source close to the family told us: "This is not simply about adding another dog to the household – the timing and the context matter. Catherine has been through an intensely challenging period, and the presence of a young puppy has taken on a much more emotional significance. It represents a kind of steady, uncomplicated comfort at a time when much of life has been anything but."

Another insider added: "There is a sense that she has gravitated toward something nurturing and grounding. The puppy has become part of how she is rebuilding a sense of normality, particularly within the home environment, where stability has been a priority for both her and the children.

"Kate has been broody, but after her cancer fight, and due to her age, she knows her days of motherhood are numbered, so this puppy has been acting as a comfort animal to her in a lot of ways."

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Royal Love Of Dogs Continues With Orla And New Arrival

Photo of Princess Charlotte with Orla
Source: Mega

Princess Catherine's brother, James Middleton, gifted the family their cocker spaniel, Orla, in 2020.

The Wales family has long been associated with a love of dogs.

Orla, who joined the household in 2020 as a gift from Catherine's brother James Middleton, has been a constant presence in family life.

The new puppy, understood to be the same breed, was recently referenced by Catherine during an engagement in Wales, when she noted: "We've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five."

In the anniversary portrait, Orla is positioned close to William, while the younger dog lingers slightly behind, a subtle but telling detail that has drawn attention from royal watchers.

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New Pet Speaks to 'Resilience'

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Photo of Prince Louis
Source: Mega

Prince Louis celebrated his eighth birthday with a trip to the beach.

A second source said, "Introducing a younger dog at this moment feels very deliberate. Catherine has always drawn comfort from animals, but this goes beyond that – it is about creating a sense of calm and continuity after a period of uncertainty. For the children in particular, it brings a kind of everyday joy that helps balance the more difficult experiences the family has faced."

The photograph itself offered further insight into the evolving tone of the Waleses' public image.

Dressed in casual coastal clothing and photographed barefoot, the family appeared to embrace a candid, almost unguarded aesthetic.

The approach aligns with William's stated ambition to modernize the monarchy – an effort increasingly reflected in how the couple presents their private lives alongside official duties.

The Waleses' time in Cornwall also included celebrations for Louis' eighth birthday, with footage released by Kensington Palace showing the young prince playing on a beach.

The scenes reinforced the family's emphasis on outdoor life and togetherness, themes which have become central to their public "brand."

Yet for many observers, it is the quieter detail of the new puppy that resonates most.

One palace aide said, "In a family where every gesture is interpreted, even something as simple as a new pet can carry weight. In this case, it speaks to resilience, recovery, and a desire to hold onto moments of comfort – however small they may seem."

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