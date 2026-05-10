Retired FBI Profiler Says Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnapper Was 'Not a Sophisticated Offender' — Claims Suspect 'Bumbled' Through Abduction

Clemente, who spent 22 years with the FBI, pointed to blood evidence found outside Guthrie's home as a sign she was still alive when she was allegedly forced from the property.

"There was a concentration of round droplets near the front door, then a thinning trail toward her driveway," he told Fox News Digital, explaining he believes Guthrie coughed up blood while close to the ground.

The former profiler claimed the suspect appeared unprepared despite allegedly scouting the home in advance. According to Clemente, the intruder used nearby foliage to try to block the Nest doorbell camera instead of disabling it properly.

"In the process of doing that, I believe he revealed what looked like a tattoo on his wrist," Clemente said. "So it tells me that he is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this."