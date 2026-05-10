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Home > True Crime > Nancy Guthrie

Retired FBI Profiler Says Nancy Guthrie's Alleged Kidnapper Was 'Not a Sophisticated Offender' — Claims Suspect 'Bumbled' Through Abduction

split image of Nancy Guthrie and alleged kidnapper
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente claimed the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance made several critical mistakes during the alleged abduction.

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May 10 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente believes the suspect accused of kidnapping Nancy Guthrie "bumbled" his way through the alleged abduction and may have left behind enough evidence to eventually be identified, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nearly 100 days after the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson-area home, Clemente claimed the masked intruder's alleged mistakes suggest he was "not a sophisticated offender."

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'Bumbling His Way Through This'

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image of Clemente said the masked intruder appeared 'not a sophisticated offender' and accused him of 'bumbling' through the crime.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Clemente said the masked intruder appeared 'not a sophisticated offender' and accused him of 'bumbling' through the crime.

Clemente, who spent 22 years with the FBI, pointed to blood evidence found outside Guthrie's home as a sign she was still alive when she was allegedly forced from the property.

"There was a concentration of round droplets near the front door, then a thinning trail toward her driveway," he told Fox News Digital, explaining he believes Guthrie coughed up blood while close to the ground.

The former profiler claimed the suspect appeared unprepared despite allegedly scouting the home in advance. According to Clemente, the intruder used nearby foliage to try to block the Nest doorbell camera instead of disabling it properly.

"In the process of doing that, I believe he revealed what looked like a tattoo on his wrist," Clemente said. "So it tells me that he is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this."

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Source: @FoxNews/X

Authorities recovered Nest camera footage allegedly showing the suspect outside Guthrie's Tucson-area home before she vanished.

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Video Footage Raises Questions

image of Clemente believes the suspect likely showed signs of stress after investigators publicly released surveillance images.
Source: NBC

Clemente believes the suspect likely showed signs of stress after investigators publicly released surveillance images.

Authorities previously released recovered Nest footage showing a masked man arriving at Guthrie's home around the time she disappeared on Feb. 1.

The suspect was described as above average height and build and allegedly wore gloves, a ski mask, long sleeves, and a black Ozark Trail backpack. A holstered pistol was also visible in the footage.

Although the doorbell camera itself reportedly disappeared from the scene, investigators were still able to recover imagery from the device with help from Google and the FBI.

Clemente claimed the release of those images may have rattled the alleged kidnapper.

"Because of all the mistakes this guy made, because of his ineptness and non-professional behavior in this, I believe that he exhibited a great degree of stress when the images were first released," he said.

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Hair Sample Could Crack Case

image of Investigators also recovered an unidentified hair sample that was later sent to the FBI for advanced analysis.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators also recovered an unidentified hair sample that was later sent to the FBI for advanced analysis.

Investigators also reportedly recovered an unidentified hair sample from Guthrie's home that was eventually sent to the FBI for advanced analysis after initially being processed by a private lab in Florida.

"If it is a hair from the offender, then it will lead to his identification," Clemente claimed. "They will have his name."

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.

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Profiler Suggests Savannah Guthrie May Have Been Target

image of Dr. Ann Burgess suggested the alleged motive may have been to make 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie 'suffer.'
Source: NBC

Dr. Ann Burgess suggested the alleged motive may have been to make 'Today' co-host Savannah Guthrie 'suffer.'

The mystery surrounding Guthrie’s disappearance was also recently examined during the special NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which aired May 6 on The CW.

During the program, veteran profiler Dr. Ann Burgess weighed in on a possible motive behind the alleged abduction.

When asked who may have been intended to suffer most from the crime, Burgess suggested the answer may not have been Nancy herself.

"It could be somebody in the family. Somebody — Savannah," Burgess said, referring to Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

When asked directly whether the motive could have been to make Savannah suffer, Burgess replied, "Yes."

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