EXCLUSIVE: Green-Fingered King Charles 'Has Turned Into Garden Forager' As He Desperately Seeks Cancer Cure

The King has long championed a "low carbon" diet, favoring vegetables grown at his Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove House, alongside eggs from his own chickens.

His wife Queen Camilla, 78, has previously described him as a "mountain goat" in reference to his energy and enthusiasm for walking, while aides have noted his adherence to a daily 11-minute exercise routine developed by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

A source told us: "Charles has always taken a very deliberate and thoughtful approach to his diet, but since his diagnosis that focus has intensified quite dramatically.

"What was once a strong interest has evolved into something far more hands-on – he's now deeply involved in where his food comes from, paying close attention to how it's grown, and showing a near-fixation on keeping everything as natural and unprocessed as possible. He has basically become a garden forager, picking a lot of what goes on his plate for his chefs."