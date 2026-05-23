EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone 'Crippled' at 80 — Hollywood Veteran Sparks Fears He's 'Literally on His Last Legs' With One 'Disturbing' Photo Detail

Stallone, 79 – who is set to turn 80 in July – posted the photograph on Sunday, May 17, while celebrating the anniversary with Flavin, 57, in London.

In the image, the Rocky star is seen seated in a leather chair wearing a black tracksuit and leaning on a cane while Flavin stands nearby holding a champagne flute in a white skirt and a matching long-sleeve top.

The actor captioned the post: "Happy anniversary, you give my life meaning!" while Flavin replied publicly: "I love you, you are my everything!"

Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, though the appearance of the cane prompted renewed discussion about Stallone's physical struggles following decades of punishing action roles and injuries sustained throughout his career.