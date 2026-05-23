EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone 'Crippled' at 80 — Hollywood Veteran Sparks Fears He's 'Literally on His Last Legs' With One 'Disturbing' Photo Detail
May 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Sylvester Stallone has sparked fresh fears about his health after appearing with a cane in a new anniversary photograph that has left some fans worried the Hollywood veteran is "literally on his last legs" as he approaches his 80th birthday.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the image, shared during celebrations marking 29 years of marriage to Jennifer Flavin, quickly ignited concern online over the physical condition of the actor best known for portraying Rocky Balboa and John Rambo.
Stallone, 79 – who is set to turn 80 in July – posted the photograph on Sunday, May 17, while celebrating the anniversary with Flavin, 57, in London.
In the image, the Rocky star is seen seated in a leather chair wearing a black tracksuit and leaning on a cane while Flavin stands nearby holding a champagne flute in a white skirt and a matching long-sleeve top.
The actor captioned the post: "Happy anniversary, you give my life meaning!" while Flavin replied publicly: "I love you, you are my everything!"
Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, though the appearance of the cane prompted renewed discussion about Stallone's physical struggles following decades of punishing action roles and injuries sustained throughout his career.
'Rocky' Star 'On His Last Legs'
One source close to the actor claimed the image deeply worried some people around him because of how frail he appeared compared to previous public outings.
The insider said, "People know Sylvester has put his body through absolute hell over the years filming action movies, but seeing him relying so heavily on the cane really shocked some fans. There are genuine fears among those close to him that the years of injuries and surgeries are finally catching up in a very visible way, and that he is now – quite literally – on his last legs."
The source added: "That photo sparked concern because he looked exhausted and physically diminished in a way people are not used to seeing from him. For decades, he's represented strength and toughness on screen, so seeing him seated and leaning on a cane created this emotional reaction where people suddenly realized he's no longer invincible."
Stallone and Flavin first met in 1988 at a restaurant in West Hollywood when she was 19, and he was 42.
They later married in 1997 and share three daughters – Sophia, 29, Sistine, 27, and Scarlet, 23.
Stallone was previously married to Sasha Czack from 1974 until 1985, and to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 until 1987.
He also had son Seargeoh, 44, with Czack, while his eldest son, Sage, died in 2012 at the age of 36.
In recent years, the family opened up their private life through the reality series The Family Stallone, which aired in 2023 and 2024 but has not been renewed for a third season.
The show documented both the couple's close bond and the tensions that nearly ended their marriage when Flavin filed for divorce in 2022 before the pair reconciled one month later.
Sylvester Stallone Opens Up On Marriage Crisis
Reflecting on their relationship during the series, Stallone recalled: "I remember vividly the first time I met Jennifer. I was in this dark restaurant, a few people. She came in and, whoa! Something happened. I just felt, like, this jolt, like – 'Oh, did we just have a minor earthquake or something?'"
Flavin added, "We just hit it off; it was crazy. We were inseparable all night."
Stallone later described the recent near-collapse of their marriage before they reconciled as "a very tumultuous time," saying: "There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family."