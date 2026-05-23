EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Terrorism Alert — How 'Dozy' Armed Cops Have Left The Firm 'Sitting Ducks' for Horror Attack
May 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
The British royal family has been hit by a fresh security scare after allegations armed police officers guarding Windsor Castle were caught sleeping on duty and abandoning key posts – sparking fears senior royals are being left dangerously exposed to a potential terror attack.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an urgent internal investigation has now been launched by the Metropolitan Police Service following claims involving between 20 and 30 officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection unit responsible for guarding the castle estate.
Windsor Castle Security Scandal Erupts
The probe comes after a string of recent security breaches at the royal residence, including the 2021 crossbow intrusion involving a man who declared he was "here to kill the Queen" and another incident last year in which an alleged drug-affected trespasser scaled a wall at the castle grounds.
A source familiar with the investigation told us: "There is genuine concern internally that some officers became complacent because Windsor can appear quiet for long stretches when senior royals are not constantly moving around the estate. But security experts know that those quieter periods can actually create vulnerability because routines become predictable and attention levels can drop."
The insider added, "The fear is not simply about officers nodding off. The wider concern is that any lapse at a site protecting members of the Royal Family could create an opening for somebody with far more dangerous intentions. That is why the allegations are being treated so seriously behind closed doors."
Royal Protection Officers Under Investigation
According to claims now under review by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, some officers allegedly failed to report to assigned positions while others were accused of sleeping during frontline protective duties.
One source said: "One of the claims being examined involves an officer allegedly signing in for an armed protection shift but then failing to properly attend the position they had been assigned to cover.
"If proven true, that's being viewed internally as an extremely serious lapse given the sensitivity of the site and the level of responsibility attached to royal protection duties."
The insider added: "There's deep concern within policing circles because situations like this damage confidence not only in the officers involved but in the wider security operation surrounding the Royal Family. Windsor Castle is one of the most high-profile protected locations in the country, so any suggestion that standards may have slipped is hugely embarrassing for the Met and raises uncomfortable questions about potential vulnerabilities."
The source continued: "The allegations are being treated with real urgency because they go far beyond minor disciplinary issues. Officers could ultimately face suspension, restrictions on duties, or formal misconduct proceedings if investigators conclude there was neglect of responsibilities or behavior that placed security at risk."
King Charles Briefed On Windsor Probe
King Charles and senior royal household officials are understood to have been informed about the investigation, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment publicly.
The Met confirmed the inquiry in a statement. The force said: "Our Directorate of Professional Standards has launched an urgent investigation following concerns raised regarding the conduct of a number of officers on protective duties at Windsor Castle.
"The allegations include officers leaving posts unattended and sleeping while on duty. The alleged behavior falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles."
The force added the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed, and decisions over whether officers should remain on active duty would be made before the end of next week.
Windsor Castle remains one of the most sensitive royal sites in Britain, hosting state visits, investitures, and major public events attended by senior royals, including William, Prince of Wales, 43, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and Queen Camilla, 78.
The sprawling 655-acre estate also attracts more than one million tourists annually.
Fears Grow Over Royal Family Safety
Another source with knowledge of royal security operations said, "Protecting Windsor Castle is an enormously complicated operation because it functions almost like a small town as well as a royal residence.
"You've got a vast estate to monitor, multiple access points, tourist traffic every day, staff coming and going constantly, official vehicles, deliveries, and major public events happening throughout the year. From a policing perspective, it's one of the most demanding royal sites in the country."
The insider added: "That level of activity means officers can never afford to become complacent or switch onto autopilot, even during quieter periods when senior royals are not visibly present.
"The fear among security professionals is that it only takes one lapse in concentration or one unattended position for somebody dangerous to exploit a weakness in the system. Given the profile of the Royal Family and the history of threats against them, the stakes are incredibly high if procedures are not followed properly at all times."
The latest controversy follows further security concerns in October 2024 when thieves stole a pickup truck and quad bike from a nearby estate farm before smashing through a security gate while William, Catherine, and their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, slept nearby at Adelaide Cottage.