EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Terrorism Alert — How 'Dozy' Armed Cops Have Left The Firm 'Sitting Ducks' for Horror Attack

RadarOnline.com can reveal an urgent internal investigation has now been launched by the Metropolitan Police Service following claims involving between 20 and 30 officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection unit responsible for guarding the castle estate.

The British royal family has been hit by a fresh security scare after allegations armed police officers guarding Windsor Castle were caught sleeping on duty and abandoning key posts – sparking fears senior royals are being left dangerously exposed to a potential terror attack.

The insider added, "The fear is not simply about officers nodding off. The wider concern is that any lapse at a site protecting members of the Royal Family could create an opening for somebody with far more dangerous intentions. That is why the allegations are being treated so seriously behind closed doors."

A source familiar with the investigation told us: "There is genuine concern internally that some officers became complacent because Windsor can appear quiet for long stretches when senior royals are not constantly moving around the estate. But security experts know that those quieter periods can actually create vulnerability because routines become predictable and attention levels can drop."

The probe comes after a string of recent security breaches at the royal residence, including the 2021 crossbow intrusion involving a man who declared he was " here to kill the Queen " and another incident last year in which an alleged drug-affected trespasser scaled a wall at the castle grounds.

According to claims now under review by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, some officers allegedly failed to report to assigned positions while others were accused of sleeping during frontline protective duties.

One source said: "One of the claims being examined involves an officer allegedly signing in for an armed protection shift but then failing to properly attend the position they had been assigned to cover.

"If proven true, that's being viewed internally as an extremely serious lapse given the sensitivity of the site and the level of responsibility attached to royal protection duties."

The insider added: "There's deep concern within policing circles because situations like this damage confidence not only in the officers involved but in the wider security operation surrounding the Royal Family. Windsor Castle is one of the most high-profile protected locations in the country, so any suggestion that standards may have slipped is hugely embarrassing for the Met and raises uncomfortable questions about potential vulnerabilities."

The source continued: "The allegations are being treated with real urgency because they go far beyond minor disciplinary issues. Officers could ultimately face suspension, restrictions on duties, or formal misconduct proceedings if investigators conclude there was neglect of responsibilities or behavior that placed security at risk."