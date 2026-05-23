Sarah Ferguson's Ex-Staff Left 'Weeping in Bathrooms' Amid 'Chaotic' Royal Household, Explosive New Book Claims

Speaking to Page Six, Lownie claimed working for Ferguson, 66, was "absolutely chaotic," largely due to what he described as her impulsive behavior and inability to make decisions.

"She couldn't make up her mind," the author alleged. "She changed her mind at the last minute."

According to Lownie, the constant unpredictability created miserable working conditions for those employed by the royal. Staff morale was allegedly so poor that some employees were reduced to tears behind closed doors.

"People [were] weeping in bathrooms," he claimed, adding that many workers quit after working there for "half a day."

The author also alleged that those who remained employed by Ferguson quickly discovered the role became all-consuming.

"Very few people stayed," Lownie claimed. "And if they did, it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy, and she would be flying off in different places, not very organized."