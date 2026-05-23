Sarah Ferguson's Ex-Staff Left 'Weeping in Bathrooms' Amid 'Chaotic' Royal Household, Explosive New Book Claims
May 23 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's former staffers were allegedly left "weeping in bathrooms" while working for the embattled royal, according to explosive new claims made by royal author Andrew Lownie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lownie, who penned the upcoming book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, painted a picture of a deeply chaotic working environment surrounding the former Duchess of York, claiming employees frequently quit after only hours on the job.
'Absolutely Chaotic'
Speaking to Page Six, Lownie claimed working for Ferguson, 66, was "absolutely chaotic," largely due to what he described as her impulsive behavior and inability to make decisions.
"She couldn't make up her mind," the author alleged. "She changed her mind at the last minute."
According to Lownie, the constant unpredictability created miserable working conditions for those employed by the royal. Staff morale was allegedly so poor that some employees were reduced to tears behind closed doors.
"People [were] weeping in bathrooms," he claimed, adding that many workers quit after working there for "half a day."
The author also alleged that those who remained employed by Ferguson quickly discovered the role became all-consuming.
"Very few people stayed," Lownie claimed. "And if they did, it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy, and she would be flying off in different places, not very organized."
Claims of Lavish Waste
Lownie also accused Ferguson of maintaining a wasteful lifestyle, claiming meals would frequently be prepared and then abandoned at the last minute.
"Various meals being prepared and then actually not having any of them," he alleged, describing situations where chefs would cook elaborate dishes only for Ferguson to suddenly decide to dine out instead.
"Huge waste," he said. "It's extraordinary... everything has to be new."
The author went on to compare her lifestyle to "this Marie Antoinette kind of life, you know, easy come, easy go."
'Crazy Schemes'
Elsewhere in the interview, Lownie described Ferguson as "very manipulative," alleging she frequently "played people against each other."
"These people kind of got dragged into her crazy schemes," he claimed, referencing alleged business ventures ranging from a lingerie line to an artist colony in the Bahamas.
The author further alleged that many of the duchess's projects were ultimately "about trying to fleece someone out of some money."
Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with her ex-husband Andrew Windsor, divorced the disgraced royal in 1996 after 10 years of marriage.
Despite the split, the pair famously continued living together for years at Royal Lodge and often described themselves as the "happiest divorced couple in the world."
Keeping a Low Profile
The fresh allegations come as Ferguson has reportedly kept a low profile in recent months.
Last month, she was spotted in the Swiss Alps, where sources claimed she had been quietly staying away from the spotlight as scrutiny surrounding the royal family continues to intensify.
"Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps," a source told The Sun. "The area is absolutely beautiful, and it's very quiet most of the time, so it's the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on."