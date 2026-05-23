Donald Trump Celebrates Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' Exit With Violent AI Attack Video Shared by the White House — 'Thank Goodness He's Finally Gone!'
May 23 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump celebrated the end of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show run by sharing a violent AI-generated video depicting the comedian being assaulted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disturbing post came just hours after Colbert wrapped his final episode with an emotional farewell, ending an era at the Ed Sullivan Theater after CBS confirmed the late-night show would not return.
Trump Targets Colbert After Finale
Trump wasted little time gloating over Colbert's departure, taking to Truth Social late Thursday night with a blistering attack on the longtime host.
"Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life," Trump wrote. "He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street, and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!"
The president then escalated the feud further on Friday night by posting an AI-generated video showing a fake The Late Show segment in which Colbert welcomes viewers back from a commercial break, only to suddenly be attacked by a digitally created version of Trump.
In the clip, the AI-generated president throws Colbert into a dumpster before awkwardly dancing in celebration.
White House Shares Video With 'Bye-Bye' Message
The video was not limited to Trump's personal account.
Minutes after it appeared on Truth Social, the clip was reposted by the official White House X account with the caption: "Bye-bye 👋."
Trump Declares 'Beginning of the End'
Earlier Friday morning, Trump posted another message celebrating Colbert's exit while suggesting more late-night hosts could soon face the same fate.
“Stephen Colbert's firing from CBS was the 'Beginning of the End' for untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts," Trump wrote. "Others, of even less talent, to soon follow. May they all Rest in Peace!"
Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for Colbert's cancellation, which was announced shortly after the host delivered particularly sharp criticism of both CBS and the president during a monologue earlier this year.
Colbert's Star-Studded Finale Ends an Era
Colbert's emotional sendoff featured appearances from several major stars, including music icon Paul McCartney, who reflected on The Beatles' historic performances at the Ed Sullivan Theater decades before The Late Show called it home.
The finale also included surprise cameos from Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Tim Meadows, Tig Notaro, and Ryan Reynolds, each jokingly appearing as though they believed they were Colbert’s final guest.
Fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver — Colbert's Strike Force Five collaborators — also stopped by to show support following news of the show's cancellation.
The episode ended on an emotional note as Colbert joined McCartney, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, and Louis Cato for a performance of The Beatles' Hello, Goodbye before the lights dimmed.