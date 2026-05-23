Donald Trump Celebrates Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' Exit With Violent AI Attack Video Shared by the White House — 'Thank Goodness He's Finally Gone!'

The disturbing post came just hours after Colbert wrapped his final episode with an emotional farewell, ending an era at the Ed Sullivan Theater after CBS confirmed the late-night show would not return.

President Donald Trump celebrated the end of Stephen Colbert' s The Late Show run by sharing a violent AI-generated video depicting the comedian being assaulted, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disturbing clip showed an AI version of Trump attacking Colbert before throwing him into a dumpster and dancing.

Trump wasted little time gloating over Colbert's departure, taking to Truth Social late Thursday night with a blistering attack on the longtime host.

"Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life," Trump wrote. "He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street, and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!"

The president then escalated the feud further on Friday night by posting an AI-generated video showing a fake The Late Show segment in which Colbert welcomes viewers back from a commercial break, only to suddenly be attacked by a digitally created version of Trump.

In the clip, the AI-generated president throws Colbert into a dumpster before awkwardly dancing in celebration.