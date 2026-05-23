EXCLUSIVE: Can Golf Really Save Tiger Woods? Flailing Sports Icon 'Banking on Comeback' in 'Last Ditch Attempt to Save His Image and Life'

The 50-year-old former world No 1 returned to his home in Jupiter, Florida, on May 13 after seeking treatment overseas in the wake of a March 27 rollover crash which has reignited concern about his health, addiction struggles and future in professional golf.

Woods, a 15-time major champion whose career has swung between historic triumph and deeply public personal turmoil, is now said to be focusing on recovery while privately plotting another comeback despite mounting fears over his physical condition after years of surgeries and chronic injuries.

A source close to Woods said: "Tiger is fully aware that there are huge doubts surrounding him now, not just about whether he can physically compete again, but whether he can rebuild the discipline and stability that once made him untouchable. People around him know he sees this period as a defining crossroads in his life.

"He understands that another failed comeback or another personal setback could permanently shape how the public remembers him, which is why he's throwing everything into recovery and trying to reconnect with the part of himself that existed before all the chaos."

The insider added: "Golf remains the one constant that still gives Tiger a sense of control and purpose. There's a strong belief among those closest to him that he sees returning to competitive golf as more than just a sporting goal – he views it as a way to regain confidence, rebuild his reputation and prove to himself that he's not finished yet.

"The competitive fire is absolutely still there, even though the reality is his body has been through years of punishment and simply can't respond the way it did during his peak, but he has to recognise any comeback really is a last ditch attempt for him to save his image and life."