Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Wanted to Get Near Her at College
May 23 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, has been granted court-ordered protection from an alleged stalker after claiming the man was trying to get close to her before she heads off to college, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 19-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump filed for a restraining order against a 26-year-old man named Gabriel Garza Jr. in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Court Grants Protection Order
A judge initially granted Kai a temporary restraining order in April, prohibiting Garza from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal act that could result in physical harm or death.
Under the order, Garza is not allowed to come within 500 feet of Kai's home or workplace. He is also barred from attending any events she attends.
Kai recently announced she plans to attend the University of Miami in the fall, meaning Garza must also stay away from the campus.
The restraining order was later extended until May 2027 after a court hearing earlier this month.
Kai Described Alleged Stalker as 'Homeless'
In her filing, Kai reportedly described Garza as "homeless" and claimed he "lives in a car in [the] area of Jupiter/Palm Beach County."
A hearing in the case had originally been scheduled for April 30, but Kai requested a postponement because it conflicted with a major milestone in her life.
"My last day of high school. I can't leave until 3:00 pm," she allegedly wrote in a request to the court, asking for the hearing to be moved to the following week.
The hearing was later rescheduled to May 14, when the judge ruled the restraining order would remain active for the next two years.
Firearms Must Be Surrendered
As part of the court order, Garza was also instructed to surrender any firearms in his possession.
The frightening situation is not the first security scare involving Kai.
Back in 2025, a man named Anthony Reyes was detained after allegedly attempting to trespass at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to "marry Kai."
Authorities said Reyes jumped over a fence at the Florida property before he was apprehended. He was later sentenced to one year of probation.
Famous Family Members Missing From Graduation
Recently, Kai gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her high school graduation in a YouTube vlog, but the video also appeared to reveal which famous family members did not attend the milestone event.
The 19-year-old graduated from The Benjamin School on May 15 and documented the ceremony and celebrations in a vlog uploaded on May 21.
Kai’s parents, Donald Jr. and Vanessa, were both present for the big day, alongside several siblings and extended family members. Don Jr.'s fiancée,
Bettina Anderson was also spotted sitting with Kai’s aunt, Tiffany Trump, and Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos.
However, several notable members of the Trump family appeared to be absent from the graduation festivities.
Missing from the vlog were Kai's aunt, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, despite the couple living roughly 90 minutes away in Indian Creek, Florida, with their three children.