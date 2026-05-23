EXCLUSIVE: John Cena's Hollywood 'Death' — How WWE Grappler Was Almost Frozen Out of Tinseltown As He Battled to Adjust Outside the Ring

John Cena was nearly shut out of Hollywood after his first major movie role left industry figures doubting whether the WWE superstar could successfully transition from the wrestling ring to the big screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 49-year-old actor and wrestler reflected on the collapse of his early acting ambitions while discussing the approaching 20th anniversary of The Marine, the 2006 action movie that marked his Hollywood debut at the height of his WWE fame.

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John Cena Had to 'Completely Humble Himself'

Source: Mega Cena lost major film opportunities in 2009 and 2010.

Cena admitted the film's mixed reception – combined with his own immature attitude toward filmmaking – almost destroyed his chances of building a career outside wrestling during the late 2000s, before a series of comedy and blockbuster roles helped revive his standing in the industry. A source close to Cena told us, "There was a genuine period where people in Hollywood viewed John as another athlete trying to cash in on fame without fully understanding the craft of acting. Executives and casting directors questioned whether he had the patience or discipline needed for movie work, and there were definitely moments where opportunities dried up almost completely." The insider added, "John came from an environment where he was one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment and could command an arena instantly. "Walking onto film sets where nobody treated him like the center of the universe was a massive adjustment. He had to completely humble himself and relearn how to operate professionally in a totally different world."

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'It Was My Own Fault'

Source: @HD Retro Trailers/Youtube The WWE star starred in the 2006 action movie 'The Marine.'

Cena has admitted his own behavior contributed to the struggles. He confessed: "(This) is so sad to say, but I have to lead with honesty… that (The Marine) really led me to pretty much lose those (acting) opportunities. I pretty much was run out of town for the movie business in 2009, 2010. "It was my own fault." Cena also explained the shift from WWE's live audience atmosphere to the slower, more technical pace of filmmaking proved deeply uncomfortable during his twenties, when he was already one of wrestling's biggest attractions. He added, "Making movies is a patient process, and everyone there has a meaningful position, and I came from a world of live performance where it's very different. "And you gotta keep in mind in 2004, heck, I was in my mid-20s, and I was WWE champion."

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Wrestling Legend Struggled on Silent Movie Sets

Source: Mega The wrestler transitioned from live rings to quiet movie sets.

Cena became one of WWE's defining stars during the Ruthless Aggression era, headlining multiple WrestleMania events and building a devoted fanbase through his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' persona before evolving into the company's clean-cut franchise figure. His crossover appeal led to comparisons with fellow wrestlers turned actors, including Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista. Discussing wrestling's adrenaline-fueled atmosphere, Cena said: "Every town I went to, there were thousands of people either screaming that I'm awesome or screaming that I suck at the top of their lungs – it was like there's nothing like it. "There's no feeling like it." He contrasted the WWE world with that of film production, describing movie sets as "library silent." Cena added: "They're very long days, they're very patient days, and I think you just have to be in the mindset for it."

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Source: Mega Cena earned comedic roles in 'Trainwreck' and 'Sisters.'