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Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Targeted in Chilling IRGC Revenge Assassination Plot After Soleimani Killing by Terror Suspect With 'Blueprint' of Mansion

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Source: mega

Ivanka Trump was allegedly targeted in a revenge plot connected to an Iran-linked terror suspect.

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May 23 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump was allegedly the target of a terrifying assassination plot tied to an Iran-linked terror suspect seeking revenge for the 2020 killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Authorities claim the suspect even had a blueprint of the First Daughter's Florida mansion before he was captured overseas.

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A Chilling Alleged Plot

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image of Authorities claim the suspect possessed a blueprint of Ivanka's Florida mansion.
Source: mega

Authorities claim the suspect possessed a blueprint of Ivanka's Florida mansion.

Recently arrested Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, is accused of plotting attacks against Americans and Jewish targets across Europe and North America.

According to reports, sources claimed Al-Saadi specifically targeted Ivanka, 44, after blaming President Donald Trump for Soleimani's death in a U.S. drone strike ordered in Baghdad six years ago.

Former Iraqi embassy official Entifadh Qanbar alleged the suspect openly discussed wanting revenge against the Trump family.

"After Qasem was killed, he went around telling people, 'We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'" Qanbar told The New York Post.

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Florida Mansion 'Blueprint'

image of Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump in 2020.
Source: mega

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Sources also alleged the suspect possessed a blueprint of Ivanka's Florida home, where she lives with husband Jared Kushner.

Al-Saadi allegedly shared an image online showing the exclusive neighborhood where the couple’s reported $24 million mansion is located.

He also reportedly posted a threatening message in Arabic warning Americans that "neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you."

The disturbing post allegedly claimed his group was in the "surveillance and analysis" stage and promised that revenge was only "a matter of time."

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Accused of Multiple Terror Attacks

image of Federal officials accuse Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi of coordinating multiple terror attacks.
Source: mega

Federal officials accuse Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi of coordinating multiple terror attacks.

Federal authorities say Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey on May 15 before being extradited to the United States.

The Department of Justice accuses him of being connected to multiple violent attacks, including the firebombing of a Bank of New York Mellon building in Amsterdam, a shooting near the U.S. consulate in Toronto, and attacks targeting Jewish communities in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Officials also claim he had links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, known as the IRGC, along with the Iraqi militia Kata’ib Hezbollah.

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image of The suspect was arrested in Turkey before being extradited to the United States.
Source: mega

The suspect was arrested in Turkey before being extradited to the United States.

Experts claim Al-Saadi had close ties to Soleimani and later developed a relationship with Iranian commander Esmail Qaani, who replaced him after the military leader’s death.

Despite the accusations, the suspect reportedly maintained an active social media presence, sharing photos from luxury travel destinations, military facilities, and images featuring weapons.

Court documents also allege he posted emotional tributes to Soleimani online while hinting at future revenge attacks against the United States.

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