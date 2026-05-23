Ivanka Trump Targeted in Chilling IRGC Revenge Assassination Plot After Soleimani Killing by Terror Suspect With 'Blueprint' of Mansion

Recently arrested Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, 32, is accused of plotting attacks against Americans and Jewish targets across Europe and North America.

According to reports, sources claimed Al-Saadi specifically targeted Ivanka, 44, after blaming President Donald Trump for Soleimani's death in a U.S. drone strike ordered in Baghdad six years ago.

Former Iraqi embassy official Entifadh Qanbar alleged the suspect openly discussed wanting revenge against the Trump family.

"After Qasem was killed, he went around telling people, 'We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,'" Qanbar told The New York Post.