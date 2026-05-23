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EXCLUSIVE: Love None! Boris Becker Slammed as Deadbeat Dad as Ex-Wife Says Tennis Ace Has No Affection — Or Cash — For Child

boris becker accused abandoning child ex wife
Source: MEGA

Boris Becker's ex-wife claims the tennis legend shows no love or support for their child.

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May 23 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

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Disgraced Wimbledon legend Boris Becker is being ripped as a deadbeat dad by an ex-wife, who claimed the former champ owes her hundreds of thousands in unpaid child support for their 16-year-old son, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Dutch model Lilly Kerssenberg, 49, is facing off against the retired athlete, 58, in court three years after he was sprung from a U.K. prison following eight months behind bars for fraud related to his 2017 bankruptcy filing.

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Becker Slammed Over Payments

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Lilly Kerssenberg is reportedly pursuing unpaid child support from ex-husband Boris Becker in multiple countries.
Source: ST1 / HSS / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Lilly Kerssenberg is reportedly pursuing unpaid child support from ex-husband Boris Becker in multiple countries.

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Kerssenberg got hitched to the ace in 2009 and gave birth to Amadeus in 2010. But the pair separated in 2018, and a London court ordered Boris to cough up approximately $10,000 a month to her for their son's care.

However, Kerssenberg's legal eagles maintain the German jock has failed to make core payments and racked up a shocking six-figure debt.

Now, the catwalk cutie is reportedly gunning for any dough Becker has earned through TV appearances, pundit work and advertising deals after getting the go-ahead from a court in Munich.

After being freed from jail in December 2022, Becker was deported from the U.K. to his native Germany, but he's since put down roots in Italy – where Kerssenberg's attorneys have also launched an enforcement action.

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Boris Accused of Dodging

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Becker's lawyers disputed claims that the former Wimbledon champion still owes child support payments.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Becker's lawyers disputed claims that the former Wimbledon champion still owes child support payments.

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Kerssenberg had claimed her ex stopped delivering dough after his release from prison, where he was locked away for hiding over $2million in assets to avoid paying his bills. While he was initially sentenced to two and half years, he was released early as part of a fast-track deportation program.

Boris – now a father of five after welcoming daughter Zoë last year with current wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, 36 – later crowed that he no longer owed any debts, but Kerssenberg called the claim a "slap in the face" and added, "It hurts me when a father doesn't take care of his son."

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Becker Battles Over Payments

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German courts reportedly approved efforts to target Becker's earnings from television and advertising work.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

German courts reportedly approved efforts to target Becker's earnings from television and advertising work.

Becker reportedly resumed payments last year, including a five-figure sum – but the bickering parents, whose divorce was finalized in 2023, are still arguing over what is allegedly still owed.

Speaking of the London court's support order, Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser argued: "The decision in England was only intended to secure claims temporarily for a maximum of 12 months. The alleged payment claims do not exist."

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