EXCLUSIVE: Love None! Boris Becker Slammed as Deadbeat Dad as Ex-Wife Says Tennis Ace Has No Affection — Or Cash — For Child

Kerssenberg got hitched to the ace in 2009 and gave birth to Amadeus in 2010. But the pair separated in 2018, and a London court ordered Boris to cough up approximately $10,000 a month to her for their son's care.

However, Kerssenberg's legal eagles maintain the German jock has failed to make core payments and racked up a shocking six-figure debt.

Now, the catwalk cutie is reportedly gunning for any dough Becker has earned through TV appearances, pundit work and advertising deals after getting the go-ahead from a court in Munich.

After being freed from jail in December 2022, Becker was deported from the U.K. to his native Germany, but he's since put down roots in Italy – where Kerssenberg's attorneys have also launched an enforcement action.