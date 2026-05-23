EXCLUSIVE: Love None! Boris Becker Slammed as Deadbeat Dad as Ex-Wife Says Tennis Ace Has No Affection — Or Cash — For Child
May 23 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
Disgraced Wimbledon legend Boris Becker is being ripped as a deadbeat dad by an ex-wife, who claimed the former champ owes her hundreds of thousands in unpaid child support for their 16-year-old son, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Dutch model Lilly Kerssenberg, 49, is facing off against the retired athlete, 58, in court three years after he was sprung from a U.K. prison following eight months behind bars for fraud related to his 2017 bankruptcy filing.
Becker Slammed Over Payments
Kerssenberg got hitched to the ace in 2009 and gave birth to Amadeus in 2010. But the pair separated in 2018, and a London court ordered Boris to cough up approximately $10,000 a month to her for their son's care.
However, Kerssenberg's legal eagles maintain the German jock has failed to make core payments and racked up a shocking six-figure debt.
Now, the catwalk cutie is reportedly gunning for any dough Becker has earned through TV appearances, pundit work and advertising deals after getting the go-ahead from a court in Munich.
After being freed from jail in December 2022, Becker was deported from the U.K. to his native Germany, but he's since put down roots in Italy – where Kerssenberg's attorneys have also launched an enforcement action.
Boris Accused of Dodging
Kerssenberg had claimed her ex stopped delivering dough after his release from prison, where he was locked away for hiding over $2million in assets to avoid paying his bills. While he was initially sentenced to two and half years, he was released early as part of a fast-track deportation program.
Boris – now a father of five after welcoming daughter Zoë last year with current wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, 36 – later crowed that he no longer owed any debts, but Kerssenberg called the claim a "slap in the face" and added, "It hurts me when a father doesn't take care of his son."
Becker Battles Over Payments
Becker reportedly resumed payments last year, including a five-figure sum – but the bickering parents, whose divorce was finalized in 2023, are still arguing over what is allegedly still owed.
Speaking of the London court's support order, Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser argued: "The decision in England was only intended to secure claims temporarily for a maximum of 12 months. The alleged payment claims do not exist."