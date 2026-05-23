EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper's 'Jeopardy' Coup — Newsman Plotting to Grab Job From Flailing Ken Jennings
May 23 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Longtime CNN anchor Anderson Cooper knows his days at the news network may be numbered, sparking rumors he may be planning a coup to nab 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings' job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Everybody is waiting to see what Anderson does when his contract at CNN runs out and the new owners take over," explained an insider. "He has a deep passion for game shows in general and is a massive fan of Jeopardy! in particular."
Jennings Feels Heat Again
The 58-year-old has competed on the quiz show four times, winning twice, and has also guest-hosted.
Reports that the newsman is eyeing the late Alex Trebek's podium is giving Jennings, always nervous about his job security, fresh jitters.
"Once again, Ken has a reason to watch his back and keep working on his own hosting, because the Sony TV executives are always looking at sharpening and refining one of their biggest cash cows," said the insider.
Die-hard fans have long griped about Jenning's stiff demeanor and frequent gaffes.
Jennings Can’t Match Trebek
And while 'Jeopardy!' remains a ratings powerhouse – logging around 8 million viewers nightly – Jennings, 52, has failed to consistently reach the heights of beloved longtime host Trebek, who attracted as many as 12 million viewers nightly before his death in November 2020, sources said.
"It's hard to argue that Anderson's smooth but sharp delivery in a hosting role wouldn't be welcomed by 'Jeopardy!' fans who are getting a little tired of the Ken Jennings era," the insider said.
In the past several years, the bosses at Sony have been leaning into creating multiple iterations of the show, including Celebrity Jeopardy!, Pop Culture Jeopardy! and ESPN Jeopardy!
Cooper Threatens Ken’s Throne
"Anderson is a special talent and they could credibly create a special version of the show just for him to host," the source shared.
"But Ken's job is the one everybody wants and Anderson has that Alex Trebek-like gravitas that Ken still lacks, even after all the years he's been involved in the Jeopardy! universe."
And that could make it all the more likely that Cooper could eventually unseat him, the insider shared.