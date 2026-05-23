EXCLUSIVE: Anderson Cooper's 'Jeopardy' Coup — Newsman Plotting to Grab Job From Flailing Ken Jennings

The 58-year-old has competed on the quiz show four times, winning twice, and has also guest-hosted.

Reports that the newsman is eyeing the late Alex Trebek's podium is giving Jennings, always nervous about his job security, fresh jitters.

"Once again, Ken has a reason to watch his back and keep working on his own hosting, because the Sony TV executives are always looking at sharpening and refining one of their biggest cash cows," said the insider.

Die-hard fans have long griped about Jenning's stiff demeanor and frequent gaffes.