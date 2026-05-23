EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Full Story of How Feeble 'Four Seasons' Frontman Frankie Valli is Being Terrorized by His Son

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the singer had a three-year restraining order put in place in 2024 that stated the oldest of his three boys was to stay 100 yards away from the homes, workplaces and vehicles of Frankie and the performer's younger son Emilio, 31.

By the time police arrived, Francesco was nowhere to be seen and no arrests were made, insiders said. The LAPD adds there was no evidence of a crime and no report was taken.

A spokesperson for Frankie called the incident a "private family matter," which was resolved before lawmen arrived on the scene.

In April 2024, Emilio helped secure the restraining order against his older brother by telling a court their dad was left shaken when Francesco tried to break into Frankie's Encino, Calif., home and threatened both men.