EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Full Story of How Feeble 'Four Seasons' Frontman Frankie Valli is Being Terrorized by His Son
May 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli's family nightmare continues as his troubled addict son showed up at his California doorstep despite a restraining order demanding he keep his distance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department came to the home of the My Eyes Adored You crooner following a call that alleged Francesco Valli, 38, made an unwelcome appearance at the 92-year-old entertainer's residence.
Frankie Valli Family Drama Escalates
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the singer had a three-year restraining order put in place in 2024 that stated the oldest of his three boys was to stay 100 yards away from the homes, workplaces and vehicles of Frankie and the performer's younger son Emilio, 31.
By the time police arrived, Francesco was nowhere to be seen and no arrests were made, insiders said. The LAPD adds there was no evidence of a crime and no report was taken.
A spokesperson for Frankie called the incident a "private family matter," which was resolved before lawmen arrived on the scene.
In April 2024, Emilio helped secure the restraining order against his older brother by telling a court their dad was left shaken when Francesco tried to break into Frankie's Encino, Calif., home and threatened both men.
Addiction Tore Valli Family Apart
According to legal filings, he "repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill" both Frankie and Emilio, which is "part of a pattern for the past several months."
Francesco is addicted to opiates and grew irate after his father cut him off financially unless he sought treatment, Emilio claimed.
An insider confided Frankie had been supporting his son but realized he had to stop enabling his addiction, and when Francesco discovered his gravy train was being derailed, he began threatening his father and stealing his possessions to sell for drug money.
Frankie’s Family Crisis Keeps Escalating
"Since cutting off [Francesco] financially, [Francesco's] threats have escalated, as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father," Emilio's filing stated.
The legendary hitmaker, who's been married four times, fathered five kids, including Emilio's twin, Brando, Antonia, 67, and late daughter Francine.
He was also stepdad to his first wife's daughter, Celia, who died in a fatal fall in 1980.