EXCLUSIVE: Ray J's Love Parade — The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian's Porn Tape Co-Star's Shocking Claim He's Bedded a Cast of Thousands

Ray J has claimed he's slept with 12,500 women.

The oversexed rapper, 45, even threw a party after bedding his 10,000th lady, he told former NFL MVP Cam Newton on the 'Funky Friday' podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When a skeptical Newton did the math, asking if that meant Ray slept with an average of one and a half women a day for 30 years, the 'Never Shoulda Did That' singer clarified, "Yeah, the math is different 'cause when we're on tour, we're thinking five to 10 a day."