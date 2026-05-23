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EXCLUSIVE: Ray J's Love Parade — The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian's Porn Tape Co-Star's Shocking Claim He's Bedded a Cast of Thousands

Ray J has sparked backlash after boasting about his shocking romantic history and hookups.
Source: MEGA

Ray J has sparked backlash after boasting about his shocking romantic history and hookups.

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May 23 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Ray J has claimed he's slept with 12,500 women.

The oversexed rapper, 45, even threw a party after bedding his 10,000th lady, he told former NFL MVP Cam Newton on the 'Funky Friday' podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When a skeptical Newton did the math, asking if that meant Ray slept with an average of one and a half women a day for 30 years, the 'Never Shoulda Did That' singer clarified, "Yeah, the math is different 'cause when we're on tour, we're thinking five to 10 a day."

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Ray-J's Wild Claims

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Ray J seen at a Labor Day weekend party singing new hit "Bestie" and slow dancing to what would be his 20th anniversary of his hit song "One Wish"
Source: APEX / MEGA

Ray J seen at a Labor Day weekend party singing new hit "Bestie" and slow dancing to what would be his 20th anniversary of his hit song "One Wish"

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The overachieving womanizer, who was raised in a Christian household along with his sister, Moesha star Brandy Norwood, confessed that he threw a huge party when he hit the milestone of 10,000 conquests.

"I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f--ked with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade," he recounted.

One of his best-known lovers was Kim Kardashian, 45 – their sex tape ended up propelling the then-unknown stylist to international fame.

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Sex Tape War Explodes Again

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Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a $7 million defamation lawsuit against Ray J over comments tied to their past sex tape.
Source: Crash / MediaPunch / MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a $7million defamation lawsuit against Ray J over comments tied to their past sex tape.

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Last October, she and her mother, Kris Jenner, filed a $7million defamation case against Ray, saying he violated an agreement barring him – or them – from talking about the tape.

He has since countersued, claiming they continued to discuss the tape on The Kardashians.

In addition to his extramarital sexcapades, he married TV personality Princess Love, the mother of his two children, in 2016. In February 2024, she filed for divorce for the fourth time.

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Ray-J's Health Struggles

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Ray J said health issues linked to binge drinking and drug abuse have limited his lifestyle following a recent hospitalization.
Source: W8Media / MEGA

Ray J said health issues linked to binge drinking and drug abuse have limited his lifestyle following a recent hospitalization.

His days as a Casanova may be coming to an end due to his ongoing health problems.

In January, he announced on social media that he'd been hospitalized after heavy binge drinking and drug abuse damaged his heart, adding he didn't expect to live beyond 2027.

"I can only f--k a thousand more b---hes," he told Newton. "I can't do anymore."

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