EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Tiger Woods' Secret Reactions To His DUI Arrest — As He Faces 'Beyond Furious' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump
March 30 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Tiger Woods is reeling from what he feels is his "humbling and embarrassing" DUI arrest – which involved him returning home to face a "beyond furious" girlfriend after eight hours behind bars following a dramatic crash in Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old golf icon was arrested on Friday afternoon on Jupiter Island after his Range Rover overturned in a high-speed collision with a workman's trailer.
Vanessa Trump Furious After Tiger Woods Arrest
Tiger, who had earlier passed a breathalyzer test but refused to provide a urine sample, was taken into custody and later released on bail. Waiting for him at home was his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, 48, who has been dating Woods since March last year.
Vanessa – previously married to Donald Trump Jr, 48 – is said to have confronted him in what sources tell us was a tense and emotional evening.
An insider close to the couple said: "Vanessa is absolutely livid about the situation and has not held back in letting him know just how serious this is. She described the whole ordeal as deeply 'humbling and embarrassing,' not just for him but for everyone connected to him, and made it clear that in her view this should serve as a major turning point."
The source added Vanessa left no room for ambiguity about what she expects next, saying: "She told Tiger in no uncertain terms that things have to change immediately.
"From her perspective, this is not something that can be brushed aside or dealt with later – she expects him to take control of the situation right now, or she will seriously reconsider whether she wants to continue the relationship."
Crash Details And Troubling Scene
Tiger had reportedly climbed out of his overturned vehicle through the passenger-side window, appearing disoriented before being arrested.
Drug recognition experts at the scene indicated they believed he may have been under the influence of medication rather than alcohol at the time of the crash.
His bleary-eyed mugshot was released hours later, showing the golfer looking visibly shaken.
According to our source, Tiger returned home late that evening, where Vanessa had been following developments from nearby.
"She made a point of being there when he got back, and what followed were some very intense, no-nonsense conversations that went on for quite a while," the insider said.
"There was nothing casual about it - she wanted answers and accountability."
They added: "From Vanessa's perspective, this is far from a small or isolated mistake. She views it as a significant warning sign about deeper issues, and something that cannot be ignored or excused."
Relationship Under Pressure After Public Appearance
The couple had only days earlier appeared together publicly at the TGL Finals in West Palm Beach, where they were photographed sharing a kiss.
A source said the sudden shift from public celebration to private crisis has made their relationship a "pressure cooker."
The insider added: "While Tiger is feeling humbled, humiliated, and embarrassed, Vanessa is also feeling a real sense of embarrassment over the whole situation as well. It has not gone unnoticed in her social circle, and people close to her have been reaching out and questioning what is going on, which has only added to the pressure she is feeling.
"She feels like this has placed her in an incredibly uncomfortable and difficult position, where she is having to answer for something she did not cause. While she has not laid down a formal ultimatum, she has made her stance very clear.
"She is drawing firm boundaries and letting him know that this kind of behavior is not something she is prepared to tolerate going forward."
Rehab Talks And Past Scandals Resurface
Tiger, who previously faced a DUI arrest in 2017 and later sought treatment for prescription drug dependency, is now expected to consider further rehabilitation.
A source said: "He is said to be deeply shaken by everything that has happened, feeling both humiliated and genuinely mortified by how it has all unfolded in public. He is very aware of how damaging this looks, not just to his reputation but to the people around him as well.
From what I understand, Tiger is determined to try to put things right. He recognizes the gravity of the situation and knows this is not something he can downplay or ignore - he understands just how serious it is and that real change is expected of him."
The incident has renewed concerns about Tiger's long-term health and stability, particularly given his history with pain medication following multiple injuries.
While it remains unclear whether substance use played a role in the latest crash, the possibility of treatment is said to be under discussion.
The source said: "There is a strong expectation among those close to him that he will enter some form of treatment in the near future. It is being discussed seriously, and it is seen as the most likely next step given everything that has happened."
They added: "He has been expressing a lot of remorse and is said to be genuinely apologetic about the situation. Tiger understands that this cannot drag on and that any changes need to happen quickly, not at some undefined point down the line."
Trump has not publicly commented on the incident, instead posting on social media about her daughter Kai, 17, in the hours following Tiger's release.
Both of her children – Kai and Donald III, 16 – are currently away with family, leaving the couple to address the situation privately.
Tiger has yet to issue a public statement.
The incident comes 17 years after Tiger's cheating scandal of late 2009 exploded.
It erupted when revelations of extramarital affairs led to a car crash outside his Florida home, shattering his "squeaky-clean" image.
Over the following weeks, it was exposed that Tiger was a serial cheater, with reports alleging he had affairs with more than 100 women while married to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.