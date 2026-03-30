EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Tiger Woods' Secret Reactions To His DUI Arrest — As He Faces 'Beyond Furious' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump

Tiger, who had earlier passed a breathalyzer test but refused to provide a urine sample, was taken into custody and later released on bail. Waiting for him at home was his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, 48, who has been dating Woods since March last year.

Vanessa – previously married to Donald Trump Jr, 48 – is said to have confronted him in what sources tell us was a tense and emotional evening.

An insider close to the couple said: "Vanessa is absolutely livid about the situation and has not held back in letting him know just how serious this is. She described the whole ordeal as deeply 'humbling and embarrassing,' not just for him but for everyone connected to him, and made it clear that in her view this should serve as a major turning point."

The source added Vanessa left no room for ambiguity about what she expects next, saying: "She told Tiger in no uncertain terms that things have to change immediately.

"From her perspective, this is not something that can be brushed aside or dealt with later – she expects him to take control of the situation right now, or she will seriously reconsider whether she wants to continue the relationship."