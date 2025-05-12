John Wayne's Tragic End: The Chilling Truth About Government Lies and Coverups Before He Died From Stomach Cancer

While starring in nearly 170 movies, tough guy John Wayne survived Wild West fights, cold-blooded gunslingers and Mob hit men, but he died a victim of America's obsession with developing nuclear bombs and the government's outrageous lies about the safety of testing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duke was doomed while shooting the 1956 Howard Hughes-produced Genghis Khan flop The Conqueror, along with dozens of cast and crew members.

The film was shot in Utah's Snow Canyon to replicate the arid Gobi Desert. Daytime temperatures reached a bubbling 120 degrees, and Wayne suffered tremendously in the scorching heat.

Most of the people working on the set of the movie didn't know the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) had tested 11 nuclear weapons in nearby Nevada's Yucca Flat less than a year before.

After one of the blasts, thousands of sheep died. At the time, the AEC insisted the mass die-off was the result of "unprecedented cold weather."