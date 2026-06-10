Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > stranger things

'I Had a Breakdown': 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Reveals He Struggled With His Mental Health Following Millie Bobby Brown 'Bullying' Claims

David Harbour has admitted the allegations he 'bullied' co-star Mille Bobby Brown led him to have a mental breakdown.
Source: mega

David Harbour has admitted the allegations he 'bullied' co-star Mille Bobby Brown led him to have a mental breakdown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 10 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

David Harbour has revealed the drama surrounding reports that his Stranger Things co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, claimed he was a "bully" on set caused him to have a mental breakdown, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rumors of tension between the co-stars swirled last year following a bombshell report that claimed she'd filed a harassment complaint against him before filming Season 5 of the hit Netflix series.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Do Suffer From Some Confusing Stuff'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Harbour has been open about his battles with bipolar disorder.
Source: mega

Harbour has been open about his battles with bipolar disorder.

Late last year, Harbour was caught on video bizarrely snatching a man's hat at an Encinitas, California bar and running off with it, taunting the man to "f---ing get me."

Looking back on his behavior then and other times, the 51-year-old offered a simple explanation: "I had a breakdown," he told Variety. "I do suffer from some confusing stuff – it's confusing as hell.

"I think a lot of people have a friend or a brother or a co-worker that deals with mental health stuff, and they're probably pretty confused when that person gets depressed or gets manic or has an episode."

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Bullying Claims

He was caught on video snatching another man's hat at a bar.
Source: mega

The actor, here with Brown, was caught on video snatching another man's hat at a bar.

Harbour has always been honest about his struggles with bipolar disorder, which could have been made worse by the anxiety of working on a fast-paced Hollywood set.

"Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behavior, and it’s embarrassing, and I’m ashamed of it," the New Avengers star continued. "It’s not something I choose, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy."

As Radar reported, Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven on the show, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint.

A source claimed at the time, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

The insider also claimed Brown filmed the series finale, accompanied by a personal representative she had on the set with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Harbour and Brown both disputed the accusations.
Source: mega

Harbour and Brown both disputed the accusations.

But the results of that investigation were never made public, and both Harbour and Brown dispute the hearsay that there was any real beef between them.

Harbour was even spotted earlier this year at Brown's 22nd birthday celebration in New York. And he has teased the father-daughter duo working together again in the future.

"You’ll see more of me and Millie," he said. "10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of George Clooney

George Clooney Endorses 'Handsome' Actor to Become the New James Bond — 'He's Tall and Charming'

Leonard Hochstein

EXCLUSIVE: 'Boob God' and 'Real Housewives Of Miami' Surgeon Lenny Hochstein Accused of 'Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman' in Explosive New Lawsuit

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Her Thoughts

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He was at her 22nd birthday in February.
Source: mega

Harbour was at her 22nd birthday in February.

It seems the sentiment is indeed shared by Brown, who said in a statement: "Obviously, I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it.

"Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes."

She added, "Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.