'I Had a Breakdown': 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Reveals He Struggled With His Mental Health Following Millie Bobby Brown 'Bullying' Claims

Harbour has always been honest about his struggles with bipolar disorder, which could have been made worse by the anxiety of working on a fast-paced Hollywood set.

"Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behavior, and it’s embarrassing, and I’m ashamed of it," the New Avengers star continued. "It’s not something I choose, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy."

As Radar reported, Harbour, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper and the adoptive father of Brown's character Eleven on the show, was reportedly the subject of an internal inquiry after the British actress filed a formal complaint.

A source claimed at the time, "Mille Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

The insider also claimed Brown filmed the series finale, accompanied by a personal representative she had on the set with her.