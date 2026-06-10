Bari Weiss in Isolation: CBS News Boss Hides in Secure Office as '60 Minutes' Meltdown Sparks Staff Revolt

The firings triggered outrage among current and former staffers, many of whom demanded answers about the decision to remove some of the program's most recognizable figures.

Veteran correspondent Scott Pelley later confronted newly installed executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting, accusing Weiss of "murdering" 60 Minutes and claiming she had been "brought in to kill it."

Pelley was subsequently fired and later accused CBS management of attempting to inject "falsehoods and bias" into reporting.

The turmoil prompted correspondents Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim to privately discuss whether they should stay with the broadcast.

Though they ultimately stayed, the trio issued a joint memo declaring they did not "want to see '60 Minutes' die."

They also blasted CBS News for treating departed colleagues "so shabbily, with such indecency" and warned that "newsrooms are not supposed to be run like dictatorships."