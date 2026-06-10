Bari Weiss in Isolation: CBS News Boss Hides in Secure Office as '60 Minutes' Meltdown Sparks Staff Revolt
June 10 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
CBS chief Bari Weiss has reportedly remained largely out of sight as fallout from her dramatic overhaul of 60 Minutes continues to engulf the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While tensions simmer inside the famed newsmagazine, insiders claim Weiss has been operating from a secured executive suite far removed from the newsroom floor.
Behind Closed Doors
According to the Status newsletter, Weiss has been working from a sixth-floor office suite inside CBS' Broadcast Center in Manhattan that is accessible only by a special key card.
The restricted area is reportedly off-limits to most CBS News employees, a setup that has sparked frustration among some staffers.
The unusual setup has reportedly become a talking point inside CBS, with some employees viewing it as another sign of growing tensions between newsroom staff and network leadership.
'Sanitize Accurate Reporting'
The unrest traces back to a disputed 60 Minutes segment about El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison.
Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi accused network leadership of trying to "sanitize accurate reporting" after Weiss reportedly pulled the piece shortly before airtime so additional interviews could be conducted.
The dispute escalated into a much larger battle over the future of the iconic newsmagazine when Weiss carried out a sweeping overhaul that resulted in the departures of executive producer Tanya Simon, senior executive producer Draggan Mihailovich, Alfonsi, and correspondent Cecilia Vega.
Scott Pelley Accuses Bari Weiss of 'Murdering 60 Minutes'
The firings triggered outrage among current and former staffers, many of whom demanded answers about the decision to remove some of the program's most recognizable figures.
Veteran correspondent Scott Pelley later confronted newly installed executive producer Nick Bilton during a staff meeting, accusing Weiss of "murdering" 60 Minutes and claiming she had been "brought in to kill it."
Pelley was subsequently fired and later accused CBS management of attempting to inject "falsehoods and bias" into reporting.
The turmoil prompted correspondents Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and Jon Wertheim to privately discuss whether they should stay with the broadcast.
Though they ultimately stayed, the trio issued a joint memo declaring they did not "want to see '60 Minutes' die."
They also blasted CBS News for treating departed colleagues "so shabbily, with such indecency" and warned that "newsrooms are not supposed to be run like dictatorships."
Despite the criticism, Paramount has shown little sign of backing away from Weiss.
Paramount chief executive David Ellison recently praised her as a "singular talent" and said she was the person he had "empowered to run our newsroom."
At the same time, questions continue to swirl about the future structure of CBS News.
Reports have suggested Paramount has explored hiring a veteran media executive to help oversee a combined CBS News-CNN operation if its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is completed.