CBS News Chief Bari Weiss Set to Expand Power to CNN as Paramount Bosses Back Her With 'Full Confidence' — Despite '60 Minutes' Scandal Under Her Watch
June 9 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
CBS News boss Bari Weiss' power could soon extend across CNN's news divisions, making her editorial vision even more commanding in the wake of Scott Pelley's dramatic firing from 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paramount Skydance, which owns CBS, is in the process of purchasing CNN's owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the result could put The Free Press founder, 42, in charge of the editorial content of both operations, according to a new report.
CBS News and CNN Would Both Be Owned by Billionaire David Ellison
Paramount's top brass are already eyeing a slate of high-powered media executives to oversee business operations across the broadcast and cable TV networks, which would put Weiss in charge of editorial decisions at CBS and CNN, Axios reported on June 9.
The outlet reported that such industry heavy hitters as NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson, and former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim are under consideration to run the networks' business side if and when the sale is completed.
The merger is awaiting approval from federal regulators after the David Ellison-led Paramount Skydance agreed to pay a whopping $110billion for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Paramount Big-Wigs 'Love Bari Weiss'
"The Paramount brass loves Bari Weiss. She has the full confidence of David Ellison, who believes Bari has done a fantastic job as editor-in-chief," an insider told Axios about her standing with the CEO who hired the former New York Times opinion editor in October 2025 and tasked her with bringing a more centrist and less "woke" viewpoint to CBS News.
"Bari has been involved with identifying people she would partner with on the business side," the source added.
Bari Weiss Could Become Anderson Cooper's Boss Once Again
Weiss taking the reins of a second major news operation could spell trouble for CNN's roster of left-leaning anchors and commentators.
Anderson Cooper resigned from his position at 60 Minutes after two decades, once Weiss came aboard. However, he claimed at the time that his exit was due to lightening his workload and focusing more on his role at CNN while being a hands-on dad to his two young sons.
However, several industry insiders pointed to the turmoil that began at the storied news magazine as soon as Weiss took over as the likely reason Cooper, 59, pulled a cut-and-run from the show.
The Anderson Cooper 360 host announced his decision to leave in February, with his last 60 Minutes segment airing on May 17. Less than two weeks later, the show would undergo the most seismic changes in its history over five days starting on May 28.
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'60 Minutes' Firings Caused Major Network Drama
In what is now known as "Black Thursday," 60 Minutes executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega were all shown the door in a dramatic housecleaning by Weiss.
She then announced the hiring of the show's new EP, Nick Bilton, later that same day.
Pelley went ballistic in Bilton's meet and greet with his new team on June 1, openly ripping into both the former Vanity Fair special correspondent and Weiss.
"She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she’s made at the Evening News have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?" Pelley raged at his new boss, while accusing Weiss of "murdering" 60 Minutes.
The 22-year show vet also scolded Bilton, "You will never be welcome here." Pelley was "terminated with cause" the following day.