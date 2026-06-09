CBS News Chief Bari Weiss Set to Expand Power to CNN as Paramount Bosses Back Her With 'Full Confidence' — Despite '60 Minutes' Scandal Under Her Watch

Weiss taking the reins of a second major news operation could spell trouble for CNN's roster of left-leaning anchors and commentators.

Anderson Cooper resigned from his position at 60 Minutes after two decades, once Weiss came aboard. However, he claimed at the time that his exit was due to lightening his workload and focusing more on his role at CNN while being a hands-on dad to his two young sons.

However, several industry insiders pointed to the turmoil that began at the storied news magazine as soon as Weiss took over as the likely reason Cooper, 59, pulled a cut-and-run from the show.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host announced his decision to leave in February, with his last 60 Minutes segment airing on May 17. Less than two weeks later, the show would undergo the most seismic changes in its history over five days starting on May 28.