Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS

CBS News Chief Bari Weiss Set to Expand Power to CNN as Paramount Bosses Back Her With 'Full Confidence' — Despite '60 Minutes' Scandal Under Her Watch

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: UNSPLASH; THEFREEPRESS/youtube

Bari Weiss could soon be overseeing CNN's newsroom operations in addition to her duties at CBS.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 9 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CBS News boss Bari Weiss' power could soon extend across CNN's news divisions, making her editorial vision even more commanding in the wake of Scott Pelley's dramatic firing from 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paramount Skydance, which owns CBS, is in the process of purchasing CNN's owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, and the result could put The Free Press founder, 42, in charge of the editorial content of both operations, according to a new report.

Article continues below advertisement

CBS News and CNN Would Both Be Owned by Billionaire David Ellison

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of David Ellison
Source: MEGA

Billionare CEO of Paramount Skydance David Ellison is overseeing the high-up machinations at CBS.

Paramount's top brass are already eyeing a slate of high-powered media executives to oversee business operations across the broadcast and cable TV networks, which would put Weiss in charge of editorial decisions at CBS and CNN, Axios reported on June 9.

The outlet reported that such industry heavy hitters as NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson, and former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim are under consideration to run the networks' business side if and when the sale is completed.

The merger is awaiting approval from federal regulators after the David Ellison-led Paramount Skydance agreed to pay a whopping $110billion for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Paramount Big-Wigs 'Love Bari Weiss'

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Ellison hired Weiss to overhaul the editorial operations at CBS News.

"The Paramount brass loves Bari Weiss. She has the full confidence of David Ellison, who believes Bari has done a fantastic job as editor-in-chief," an insider told Axios about her standing with the CEO who hired the former New York Times opinion editor in October 2025 and tasked her with bringing a more centrist and less "woke" viewpoint to CBS News.

"Bari has been involved with identifying people she would partner with on the business side," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement

Bari Weiss Could Become Anderson Cooper's Boss Once Again

Photo of Anderson Cooper
Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper recently left '60 Minutes' to devote more time to his CNN duties and fatherhood.

Weiss taking the reins of a second major news operation could spell trouble for CNN's roster of left-leaning anchors and commentators.

Anderson Cooper resigned from his position at 60 Minutes after two decades, once Weiss came aboard. However, he claimed at the time that his exit was due to lightening his workload and focusing more on his role at CNN while being a hands-on dad to his two young sons.

However, several industry insiders pointed to the turmoil that began at the storied news magazine as soon as Weiss took over as the likely reason Cooper, 59, pulled a cut-and-run from the show.

The Anderson Cooper 360 host announced his decision to leave in February, with his last 60 Minutes segment airing on May 17. Less than two weeks later, the show would undergo the most seismic changes in its history over five days starting on May 28.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Kaitlan Collins shared her opinion on Trump's relationship with the media.

Kaitlan Collins Claims Trump 'Seeks Validation' From the Same Media MAGA Supporters 'Trash' — After Prez's Flurry of Insults Against Female Reporters

JP Morgan Chase

EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Office 'Sex Slave' Accuser Seeks to Refile Explosive Lawsuit in Federal Court — Claiming He Left Out 'Crucial Federal Violations' Against Female Boss

'60 Minutes' Firings Caused Major Network Drama

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Scott Pelley
Source: MEGA

Scott Pelley was fired after 37 years with CBS after he openly insulted the qualifications of his two direct bosses.

In what is now known as "Black Thursday," 60 Minutes executive producer Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega were all shown the door in a dramatic housecleaning by Weiss.

She then announced the hiring of the show's new EP, Nick Bilton, later that same day.

Pelley went ballistic in Bilton's meet and greet with his new team on June 1, openly ripping into both the former Vanity Fair special correspondent and Weiss.

"She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she’s made at the Evening News have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?" Pelley raged at his new boss, while accusing Weiss of "murdering" 60 Minutes.

The 22-year show vet also scolded Bilton, "You will never be welcome here." Pelley was "terminated with cause" the following day.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.