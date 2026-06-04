EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Bari Weiss Won't Be Fired as Boss of CBS News — Despite '60 Minutes' Chaos Spiraling Out of Control

After CBS legend Scott Pelley was fired for going off on the new leadership, combined with a mass revolt of staffers at 60 Minutes, Weiss's name and job have been rumored to be on thin ice.

However, one competing industry executive exclusively told Radar that Weiss is key to parent company Paramount Skydance's multi-billion dollar merger with Warner Bros, which will need President Trump's approval.

Weiss was handpicked by Skydance founder David Ellison, a personal friend of Trump, reportedly to give CBS a new "anti-woke" approach, which many have equated to doing the president's bidding.

"While the merger is still in play, Bari is safe," the source said. "It’s clear the Ellisons tapped her to appease an audience of one – Donald Trump."