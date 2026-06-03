'Pained' Scott Pelley Accuses CBS News Boss Bari Weiss of 'Misleading' Staff About His '60 Minutes' Ouster: 'I Was Effectively Fired'
June 3 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Fired 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley went scorched earth on his former CBS News boss, Bari Weiss, claiming she "misled" staff about his termination, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Pelley, 68, erupted with fury after finding out that Weiss, 42, told network employees that they were unable to "find a way back" with the newsman after his bile-filled diatribe against both her and brand new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton on June 1.
Bari Weiss Claimed CBS Was 'Unable to Find a Way Back' With Scott Pelley
Weiss told employees on a 9 a.m conference call on June 3 that the "foundation" of trust and respect had been "broken" following Pelley's brutal comments during Bilton's meet-and-greet with his new team two days prior.
In a transcript of the call obtained by The New York Post, Weiss went on to explain, "Despite our attempts to engage with Scott Pelley and to find a way back, unfortunately, we weren’t able to do so, and so we had to part ways."
She added about Pelley's departure after 37 years at the Tiffany network, "We did not want that to happen, but that’s the path that he chose," while the newsman himself went on to claim his firing was put forth from the get-go during their meeting.
Scott Pelley Blasts CBS Bosses As 'Disingenuous'
"I'm saddened to see the transcript of the CBS News morning editorial meeting," Pelley said in a statement released the day after his June 2 firing.
"Bari Weiss knows what she said is not true. In the meeting on Tuesday, in which I was effectively fired, there was no effort of any kind to 'find a way back,' as Weiss said in the editorial meeting. At no point did anyone in the Tuesday meeting suggest that there could be steps taken by either side that would lead to a resolution," he continued about the sit-down, which included Weiss, Bilton, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, and a representative from human resources.
Pelley called Weiss and Cibrowski "openly hostile from the start. 'Firing' was raised by Cibrowski in the first 15 seconds. No CBS executive, at any time, suggested 'a way back.' To say so now is disingenuous. And they know it," he fumed.
Scott Pelley Claims Bari Weiss 'Misled' CBS Staff
Pelley claimed he peppered Weiss with questions during the meeting about "why she fired the entire senior staff” of 60 Minutes, referring to the "Black Thursday" ousters of Bilton's predecessor, Tanya Simon, executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega on May 28.
The former CBS Evening News anchor huffed that Weiss "would not provide answers" about the terminations and that The Free Press founder "stonewalled for about 10 minutes" before declaring, "This conversation is over."
"I am pained that the staff of CBS News was misled in the Wednesday morning conference call. These executives cannot gain the trust of the staff with lies. This is antithetical to everything we stand for and reveals contempt for what journalists do," Pelley signed off on his second rant since his "termination with cause."
Scott Pelley Accused Bari Weiss of 'Murdering 60 Minutes'
Pelley made headlines for his far-from-friendly welcome to Bilton, raging at the former New York Times tech editor, "You will never be welcome here," before going in on both his and Weiss' lack of broadcast news experience during the June 1 meet-and-greet.
"She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she’s made at the Evening News have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?" Pelley exploded at Bilton in front of stunned colleagues, while accusing Weiss of "murdering 60 Minutes."
In the termination letter to Pelley, Bilton wrote, "Despite yesterday’s misconduct, I had hoped that in sitting down with you today, we could find a path forward together. You made clear that you are not interested in such a path. Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you.”
"Therefore, your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately," he added.