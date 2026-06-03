'Pained' Scott Pelley Accuses CBS News Boss Bari Weiss of 'Misleading' Staff About His '60 Minutes' Ouster: 'I Was Effectively Fired'

Weiss told employees on a 9 a.m conference call on June 3 that the "foundation" of trust and respect had been "broken" following Pelley's brutal comments during Bilton's meet-and-greet with his new team two days prior.

In a transcript of the call obtained by The New York Post, Weiss went on to explain, "Despite our attempts to engage with Scott Pelley and to find a way back, unfortunately, we weren’t able to do so, and so we had to part ways."

She added about Pelley's departure after 37 years at the Tiffany network, "We did not want that to happen, but that’s the path that he chose," while the newsman himself went on to claim his firing was put forth from the get-go during their meeting.