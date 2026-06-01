'60 Minutes' Star Scott Pelley Claims Bari Weiss Is 'Murdering' Show and Rages 'She Has No Qualifications for Her Job' in Shock Meeting With New Boss

Bilton's hiring was announced on May 28, and he tried to lead a friendly meet-and-greet with staffers on June 1, but Pelley's temper tantrum cut the meeting short.

The former New York Times tech writer, 49, was joined by CBS News managing editor Charles Forelle, a close colleague of Weiss'. In audio from the meeting the New York Times, Bilton explained that he wasn't going to make any drastic changes to the show.

"For me, the journalism is the journalism. That is why I am here. That is why we are all here," he told staffers, according to the tape.

“The rumors people are spreading, that I’m going to turn the show into 60 one-minute episodes, that it’s going to be like TikTok, that is not changing. The show is going to stay exactly like it is for now," he continued, but then warned of the industry, “Broadcast is an ice cube that is melting."

Bilton also gushed to staffers that Weiss “loves 60 Minutes," and that's when Pelley exploded.