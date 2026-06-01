EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z Accuses Sex Assault Lawyer Tony Buzbee of Orchestrating Phony Death-Threat Narrative to Cover Up Alleged Misconduct

In court documents obtained by Radar, Buzbee's team allegedly convinced Jane Doe in the case to withdraw her lawsuit by claiming Jay-Z, 56, made a death threat against her.

The 99 Problems hitmaker, born Shawn Carter, insisted that no such death threat occurred, alleging Buzbee simply wanted the lawsuit to vanish before a deeper investigation into his legal practices could launch.

His attorneys wrote, "Defendant Fortney falsely (and outrageously) even told Doe that Carter had threatened to kill her in order to convince her to dismiss the Underlying Action, so that he and Buzbee could avoid sanctions for their unauthorized practice of law."