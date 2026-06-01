EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves Begs Judge to Go Easy on Director Who 'Squandered $11Million in Netflix Funds on a Rolls-Royce, Crypto and Luxury Goods' In Shocking Letter

According to documents obtained by Radar, Reeves submitted a letter of support as part of Rinsch's sentencing package filed in federal court ahead of the filmmaker’s upcoming sentencing hearing.

Keanu Reeves has stepped into one of Hollywood's most bizarre criminal cases by personally asking a federal judge to show mercy to filmmaker Carl Rinsch, the director convicted in a case involving millions of dollars tied to a failed Netflix project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the letter, Reeves described Rinsch as an exceptional artist and a longtime friend while urging U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to consider leniency.

The actor said he has known Rinsch for approximately 15 years after the filmmaker directed him in the 2013 fantasy action movie 47 Ronin. Reeves recalled attending Rinsch's wedding and maintaining a friendship with him in the years that followed.

"I hope you are able to find leniency for this man," Reeves wrote. "To the extent you deem appropriate, I believe such leniency would be a healing act, to go along with the punishment he will live with."