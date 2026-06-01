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EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves Begs Judge to Go Easy on Director Who 'Squandered $11Million in Netflix Funds on a Rolls-Royce, Crypto and Luxury Goods' In Shocking Letter

Keanu Reeves and Carl RInsch
Source: MEGA; @RottenTomatoesCOMINGSOON/youtube

Keanu Reeves is doing all he can to help out his longtime friend.

June 1 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Keanu Reeves has stepped into one of Hollywood's most bizarre criminal cases by personally asking a federal judge to show mercy to filmmaker Carl Rinsch, the director convicted in a case involving millions of dollars tied to a failed Netflix project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to documents obtained by Radar, Reeves submitted a letter of support as part of Rinsch's sentencing package filed in federal court ahead of the filmmaker’s upcoming sentencing hearing.

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Keanu Reeves Begs Judge To Go Easy On Longtime Friend

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Keanu Reeves
Source: MEGA

Reeves defended Carl Rinsch, the director convicted in a case involving millions of dollars tied to a failed Netflix project.

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In the letter, Reeves described Rinsch as an exceptional artist and a longtime friend while urging U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to consider leniency.

The actor said he has known Rinsch for approximately 15 years after the filmmaker directed him in the 2013 fantasy action movie 47 Ronin. Reeves recalled attending Rinsch's wedding and maintaining a friendship with him in the years that followed.

"I hope you are able to find leniency for this man," Reeves wrote. "To the extent you deem appropriate, I believe such leniency would be a healing act, to go along with the punishment he will live with."

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Photo of Carl Rinsch
Source: @RottenTomatoesCOMINGSOON/youtube

Rinsch is facing eight to ten years behind bars.

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The emotional plea arrived as Rinsch faces the possibility of spending years behind bars following his conviction in a headline-grabbing fraud case centered on Netflix's abandoned sci-fi series White Horse.

According to newly filed sentencing papers obtained by Radar, Rinsch's own attorneys acknowledged federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison sentence ranging from 97 to 121 months, roughly eight to ten years.

However, his legal team is asking the court to reject that recommendation and instead impose a sentence far below the advisory guidelines.

The defense filing goes even further, requesting a non-incarceratory sentence despite the seriousness of the case.

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Carl Rinsch's Downfall

Photo of Keanu Reeves
Source: MEGA

'I hope you are able to find leniency for this man,' Reeves wrote to a judge.

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Rinsch's attorneys argued the filmmaker's downfall was fueled by extraordinary professional pressure, pointing to the collapse of his early Hollywood success and the immense expectations surrounding White Horse, a project he hoped would establish him as a major creative force.

The sentencing memorandum portrays Rinsch as a talented filmmaker whose career unraveled after years of setbacks, mounting pressure, and poor decision-making.

The filing also includes a forensic psychiatric report and more than a dozen letters of support from family members, friends, and associates, with Reeves’ submission standing out as the highest-profile endorsement.

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Carl Rinsch Accused of Spending 11Million on Luxury Items and Personal Goods

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Photo of Carl Rinsch
Source: @RottenTomatoesCOMINGSOON/youtube

Prosecutors have accused Rinsch of diverting approximately $1 million that Netflix provided for the unfinished series and using portions of the money on personal expenses, luxury purchases, and speculative investments.

According to court documents, prosecutors accused Rinsch of diverting approximately $11million that Netflix provided for the unfinished series and using portions of the money on personal expenses, luxury purchases, and speculative investments.

Authorities alleged the filmmaker spent millions on high-end items, including luxury vehicles, while also funneling money into risky investments rather than completing the production.

Despite those allegations and his conviction, Reeves told the court he continues to view Rinsch as a gifted artist whose positive qualities deserve consideration as sentencing approaches.

The final decision now rests with who must determine whether Rinsch will receive a lengthy prison sentence or the dramatically reduced punishment requested by his defense team.

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