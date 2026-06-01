Trump Accused of Pushing Back Against JD Vance's Bid to Become Next 'Golden Child of MAGA' — As 'Kingmaker' Prez Will 'Decide' Who Will Take Over Loyal Party

Political pundits have noted that Vance has been seemingly isolated from the Trump administration, as evidenced by his omission from the president's trip to China.

The resignation of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence reportedly further weakened Vance's standing within the administration, especially as the president starts looking to the next administration – be it his or someone else's.

"I think (Trump) is starting to try to shape the future to pick out who he wants as the golden child for MAGA," Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson said on the Fast Politics podcast over the weekend.

"And you notice, he said... There was that big meeting with Candace (Owens) and Tucker (Carlson), all these people who are MAGA but are opposed to the Iran war, and he came out and said: 'Well, they're not MAGA, I'm MAGA. I'll decide who is MAGA.'"