JD Vance's Presidential Aspirations 'Are Dead' — NBC Newsman Claims Trump's Iran War Decision Doomed Veep's Political Future

Todd went on to insist there was "no recovering" for Vance from the actions the U.S. took in Iran, as he's "the vice president."

"It’s what happens," he elaborated. "It’s like what happened to Kamala Harris. Whatever identity JD Vance had going that was different from Donald Trump’s is gone. And now you own everything he does. And he is certainly – and this – there’s been nothing that he’s, you know, it’s clear he’s a little uncomfortable with this, right?"

Cillizza noted this was the "opposite" of what Vance had "advocated."

"He cannot ever run against this," Todd added. "So he has lost the one thing that made him different is gone. The differentiator is gone, his America First credentials are just nonexistent. There is no, for him, there is no recovering from this."