JD Vance's Presidential Aspirations 'Are Dead' — NBC Newsman Claims Trump's Iran War Decision Doomed Veep's Political Future
March 4 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
JD Vance's presidential aspirations "are dead," according to a former NBC newsman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reason Vance is no longer likely to be in the running has to do with Donald Trump's decision to engage in war with Iran, according to the reporter.
'A Hot Take' on JD Vance
Chuck Todd, the former NBC personality, had a conversation with CNN and Washington Post alum Chris Cillizza about Vance.
He insisted Trump's decision to strike Iran harmed Vance's political aspirations in multiple ways.
"JD Vance’s presidential aspirations are dead," Todd bluntly stated.
Cillizza noted that it was a "hot take."
There Is 'No Recovering' for JD Vance, a Former NBC Personality Alleged
Todd went on to insist there was "no recovering" for Vance from the actions the U.S. took in Iran, as he's "the vice president."
"It’s what happens," he elaborated. "It’s like what happened to Kamala Harris. Whatever identity JD Vance had going that was different from Donald Trump’s is gone. And now you own everything he does. And he is certainly – and this – there’s been nothing that he’s, you know, it’s clear he’s a little uncomfortable with this, right?"
Cillizza noted this was the "opposite" of what Vance had "advocated."
"He cannot ever run against this," Todd added. "So he has lost the one thing that made him different is gone. The differentiator is gone, his America First credentials are just nonexistent. There is no, for him, there is no recovering from this."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump Doesn't Want JD Vance to Be President
As Radar recently reported, former MAGA mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene recently alleged Trump "hates" Vance and doesn't want him to be president.
On X, Greene replied to a post from America First Post in which they claimed Vance "reportedly swayed President Trump to launch a large attack with the purpose of toppling the Iranian government rather than a smaller, limited strike intended to spur negotiations."
Greene reposted it, stating, "Ohhhh. @JDVance did it."
"They hate JD," she added. "They don’t ever want him to be President. So now that they f----- up so bad and they are getting our military members killed for Israel, it’s JD’s fault. Not Trump’s fault. Or any of the neocons screaming 24/7 in his ear. What’s the truth?"
Gavin Newsom's Warning About JD Vance
Gavin Newsom, who is a top contender for the Democratic ticket in the 2028 presidential election, also spoke about Vance recently, issuing a dire warning.
"Vance, for whatever reason, scares me," Newsom stated. "Almost more than Trump. I don’t know. I just — I mean, talk about a guy who put a mask on and his face grew into it."
"JD Vance and Marco Rubio were two of the most effective critics (of Trump)," he continued. "But JD is a unique fraud and phony. And he’s a little more dangerous."
"I mean, listen to some of its biggest funders, the way they talk. There’s a nihilism to the way they talk about the world," Newsom elaborated. "I know these guys. I literally know them."