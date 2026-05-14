Rejected J.D. Vance Compares Himself to Macaulay Culkin's Character in 'Home Alone' After Being Omitted from Donald Trump's China Trip

He said: "I don't travel outside the country with the president.

"On days like today, I sometimes feel like Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone.

"I walk into the White House, and it's very quiet, and no one's there, and it takes me a second to realize exactly what's going on!"

The president brought a sizable delegation with him on the historic trip to Asia, but ironically, the vice president was not among those selected to go.

Those on the guestlist include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.