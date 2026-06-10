David Ellison Reassures Rattled Staffers of '60 Minutes' Future in Desperate Phone Call to Lesley Stahl — as Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss Goes Into Hiding in 6th Floor Suite

60 Minutes' longest-serving correspondent Lesley Stahl calmed internal concerns by relaying a phone call she had with Ellison who reportedly acknowledged the manner in which the 60 Minutes overhaul had been executed had damaged the storied newsmagazine's reputation

The conversation took place during a morale-boosting champagne toast at the show's New York office.

Stahl, 84, claims Ellison, 43, assured her that his top priority is righting the ship and pledged the broadcast would retain editorial independence — a promise he had, notably, previously made before betraying them by allowing Weiss to fire correspondents and senior staffers.

Ellison’s hands-on involvement was welcome news to some inside CBS News, who have been hoping the media mogul will eventually rein Weiss in.