Bari Weiss' New '60 Minutes' Boss Nick Bilton Making $2.5Million to Lead the Besieged Program – $1Million More Than Ousted EP Tanya Simon

The email Bilton sent Pelley also said: "You hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt.

"I welcome a diversity of viewpoints and respectful debate among the team, but this was nothing of the sort."

The memo also accused Pelley of staging a "performative display of hostility," and said he had "no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress."

Pelley fired back with his own statement that was posted on X by Puck's Dylan Byers.

"Last month, 60 Minutes lost its DNA when our entire senior leadership and two of our best on-air correspondents were cruelly fired without cause," Pelley wrote.