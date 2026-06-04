Bill Whitaker 'Actively Weighing his Future' at Embattled '60 Minutes' — as President Trump Labels Fired Scott Pelley a 'Stiff' and Part of a 'Gang of Stupid'

Pelley's firing by new exec Nick Bilton brought unease behind-the-scenes, although Donald Trump appears happy with the news, dubbing the veteran correspondent the "stiff" while celebrating his axing.

But along with fellow 60 Minutes stalwart Lesley Stahl, 84, Whittaker privately feels his time may soon be coming to an end, which insiders believe could have devastating consequences on the CBS News show.

A source told Variety: "I think they feel like if they leave, there’s nothing left of '60."

Pelley was ousted by Bilton, installed last week as the show’s new executive editor by Bari Weiss, the CBS News Editor in Chief who is intent on overhauling the series.