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Home > News > Scott Pelley

Bill Whitaker 'Actively Weighing his Future' at Embattled '60 Minutes' — as President Trump Labels Fired Scott Pelley a 'Stiff' and Part of a 'Gang of Stupid'

picture of Bill Whitaker, Donald Trump and Scott Pelley
Source: MEGA

Bill Whitaker is considering his future in the wake o Scott Pelley's '60 Minutes' firing, which has been celebrated by Donald Trump.

June 4 2026, Updated 8:21 a.m. ET

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Bill Whitaker is considering future at 60 Minutes following the sacking of Scott Pelley, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran broadcaster, 74, has sparked fears within CBS he may follow Pelley out the door having joined the network in 1984.

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Time To Say Goodbye?

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picture of Bill Whitaker
Source: MEGA

Whitaker's possible departure, along with Lesley Stahl, has sparked fear among staff.

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Pelley's firing by new exec Nick Bilton brought unease behind-the-scenes, although Donald Trump appears happy with the news, dubbing the veteran correspondent the "stiff" while celebrating his axing.

But along with fellow 60 Minutes stalwart Lesley Stahl, 84, Whittaker privately feels his time may soon be coming to an end, which insiders believe could have devastating consequences on the CBS News show.

A source told Variety: "I think they feel like if they leave, there’s nothing left of '60."

Pelley was ousted by Bilton, installed last week as the show’s new executive editor by Bari Weiss, the CBS News Editor in Chief who is intent on overhauling the series.

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'Your Employment With CBS Is Terminated'

picture of Scott Pelley
Source: MEGA

Pelley was fired by new boss Nick Bilton in scathing email.

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As RadarOnline.com reported, Bilton was outraged Pelley questioned his credentials at a Monday meeting of the show's staff, and angry that the correspondent would not take his calls or meet him in advance of that event.

Bilton and Weiss felt Pelley had created an unsustainable working environment.

"Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear," Bilton said in a letter sent to Pelley Tuesday evening.

"And I have heard you. I therefore write on behalf of CBS News to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated effective immediately."

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Pelley 'Part Of This Gang Of Stupid, Crooked People'

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Source: mega

Trump couldn't resit landing a few blows on Pelley following his axing.

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In a statement issued Tuesday night, Pelley said he felt new management at CBS News and its parent company had weakened the newsmagazine "apparently to curry favor with the Trump administration," adding that he felt "incompetence and unprofessionalism in the new management have wreaked havoc" with the workings of the show.

Meanwhile, Trump trashed Pelley during a podcast interview with New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, released Wednesday. in which he called him "a stiff," before adding "he’s afraid. And he’s part of this gang of stupid, crooked people that don’t care about our country."

Devine brought up Pelley’s 2023 interview with ex-President Joe Biden on 60 Minutes, Claiming the now axed corespondent of "covered up the edits" to make Biden look sharper than he actually was in the interview — and Trump jumped in to bash the reporter.

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picture of Scott Pelley
Source: MEGA

Trump laid into Pelley's interview with Joe Biden.

He also seemed to allude to Pelley being on shaky ground at CBS.

"I think Scott Pelley’s got his own problems; he's terrible," Trump said. That was right before he called him a "stiff" who was part of a corrupt corporate press.

"I watched that interview," Trump continued about the Pelley-Biden interview. "That interview was a joke."

Trump then moved on to ripping ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. The president said ABC News had to pay him $16 million "because he lied about me" — referring to when Stephanopoulos repeatedly said Trump was found "liable for rape" on air. In fact, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in civil court, which carries a different definition in New York

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