60 Minutes' Turmoil: Read Word-For-Word The Scathing 248-Word Email That Ended Scott Pelley's Three Decades at CBS

He also acccused him of "hijacking" his first interview with staff to "disparage" him while also turning down a private dinner request.

Pelley reportedly tore into the show's newly minted executive producer during a "tense" all-hands meeting Monday morning, accusing Bilton of having "slender qualifications for his job.”

He also slammed CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weis in the 10am meeting by claiming she had "no qualifications for her job" and was "murdering 60 Minutes."

At around 9pm Tuesday, Pelley was informed via email he had been fired from the network he had called home for three decades.