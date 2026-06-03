60 Minutes' Turmoil: Read Word-For-Word The Scathing 248-Word Email That Ended Scott Pelley's Three Decades at CBS
June 3 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley was blasted by new CBS exec Nick Bilton in a scathing email announcing his show axing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bilton, 49, excoriated Pelley, 68, over his lack of enthusiasm for the news magazine's new direction.
New CBS Exec Unleashes Fury At Pelley
He also acccused him of "hijacking" his first interview with staff to "disparage" him while also turning down a private dinner request.
Pelley reportedly tore into the show's newly minted executive producer during a "tense" all-hands meeting Monday morning, accusing Bilton of having "slender qualifications for his job.”
He also slammed CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weis in the 10am meeting by claiming she had "no qualifications for her job" and was "murdering 60 Minutes."
At around 9pm Tuesday, Pelley was informed via email he had been fired from the network he had called home for three decades.
'Chose To Ambush Instead'
Bilton, just days into his new job, delivered the news via an email obtained by Status.
It read: "I started this job excited to collaborate and to benefit from the wisdom and experience of the ‘60 Minutes’ veterans, with you among them.
"For that reason, one of the first things I did in my new role was call you to talk and invite you to dinner. It is a profound disappointment that you rejected that overture and chose ambush instead."
Bilton continued: "Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt.
"I welcome a diversity of viewpoints and respectful debate among the team, but this was nothing of the sort.
"Yesterday's performative display of hostility enacted in front of the staff instead of in a civil, private conversation demonstrated that you have no interest in contributing to the future success of the show, or approaching my new tenure with a mind open to collaboration and progress.
'Not Here To Make Headlines About Newsroom Drama'
"I am here to deliver first-in-class news programming, not to make headlines about newsroom drama. I am eager to work alongside those who share this goal."
He added: "Despite yesterday's misconduct, I had hoped that in sitting down with you today we could find a path forward together.
"You made clear that you are not interested in such a path. Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear. And I have heard you.
"I therefore write on behalf of CBS News, Inc. to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”
Pelley reflected about his 37 years at the network during a phone call with the New York Times on Tuesday.
He said: "I have been in combat in Afghanistan. I have been in combat in Iraq. I have been in the war zone in Ukraine multiple times, risking my life and the happiness of my family because of my devotion to the broadcast."
A source told Status: "We know this won’t end well.. There is no recovering from the emperor has no clothes moment with Scott. Bari and Nick have no relevant experience. They aren’t welcome at CBS News. They will never be able to turn it around."