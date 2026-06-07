Fired '60 Minutes' Star Scott Pelley Accuses CBS News Boss Bari Weiss of Pushing Trump's Agenda and Demands for Her Removal

The veteran journalist claimed Weiss repeatedly interfered with editorial decisions, pushed for stories to reflect the president's views, and lacked the experience needed to run a television news operation.

"Of course we have to reach out to a younger and younger audience, but their argument about joining the internet age is just disingenuous," he said. "It's almost as if Bari Weiss and [new 60 Minutes executive producer] Nick Bilton were sealed in a time capsule in 1990, and it just cracked open. They've just discovered the internet, and they're running around telling everybody how important it is."

"What concerned me was that she had zero television experience and had never managed a large global operation like CBS News," he said. "Those were red flags to me, but I thought, [Paramount Skydance CEO] David Ellison thinks she's the right person for the job."

Speaking with The New York Times ' Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Pelley said he had reservations about Weiss from the moment she was hired.

Pelley alleged Weiss sought changes to a Minneapolis protest story just hours before it was set to air.

Pelley pointed to a dispute over a 60 Minutes report about anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis as evidence of what he described as Weiss' editorial interference.

"About four hours after our deadline, Bari Weiss sends an email to my boss, Tanya Simon," Pelley recalled. "Two of the things in the email include, can we make the protesters look more violent? Now, I'm paraphrasing. I don't have the quote, but that's what was communicated to me."

He added: "And the other thing, Renee Good's car. You need to describe her as driving toward the officer."

According to Pelley, the available footage contradicted that characterization.

"This is not what you see on the video," he said. "On the video, you see the officer standing slightly off the front of the car. And you clearly see Ms. Good's wheels turned completely as far as they will go, away from the officer."

Pelley continued: "We have gone out of our way in our plan from the very beginning to show the protesters for the responsibility that they had. We had already scrubbed the video archives, looking for those scenes. Somehow that wasn't enough for Ms. Weiss."

"The video showed that the officer wasn't standing in front of the car and she wasn't driving toward him, but that's what the president said about that, and that's the way she wanted it described."