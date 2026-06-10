Bill Gates Drops Epstein Bombshell: Billionaire Claims Sex Offender Tried to 'Blackmail Him' Over Being Unfaithful to Wife Melinda During Congressional Testimony
June 10 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
Bill Gates gave bombshell testimony before Congress, alleging that sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein attempted to blackmail him over affairs he had while still married to ex-wife Melinda Gates, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Microsoft founder, 70, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on June 10 as part of lawmakers' sprawling probe into the federal government's handling of the Epstein case, and once again fiercely denied that he had any direct knowledge or participation in Epstein's s-x trafficking ring.
Jeffrey Epstein Became Aware That Bill Gates Was 'Unfaithful' in His Marriage
In a preprepared statement, Bill confessed, "I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage."
He continued, "These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family." Bill publicly confessed in February to cheating on Melinda, 61, with two different women during their 27-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2021.
The tech titan then turned his attention to how his name appeared numerous times in the Epstein files, including an eyebrow-raising email the late financier wrote about having to score antibiotics for Bill to "deal with consequences of s-x with Russian girls," as well as to "facilitating" his "illicit trysts with married women."
Bill Gates Claims Jeffrey Epstrein Tried to 'Leverage' Their Interactions
"As the public can now see, based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities – in addition to many lies that he layered on top – to pressure me to re-engage with him," Bill explained about the allegations Epstein made in his e-mail after the embattled billionaire cut off contact.
"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda," the entrepreneur shared.
The two men became acquainted in 2011, when Epstein offered to help raise money for Bill and Melinda's philanthropic foundation. It was only a year after the moneyman finished his house arrest that was part of his 2008 guilty plea to one count of soliciting prostitution, with a second count of soliciting a minor for s-x.
Bill Gates Denies Visiting Jeffrey Epstein's Florida Home and Caribbean Island
Bill claimed he was unaware of the gravity of Epstein's charges, for which he spent 13 months of an 18-month sentence in jail.
"I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed. I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have," he admitted.
Bill proclaimed that he "should never have met with Epstein" and claimed that he "never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct."
The software mogul denied ever visiting Epstein's Palm Beach mansion or his infamous private Caribbean island, where the pervert allegedly trafficked underage girls for s-x with his rich and powerful pals.
Bill asserted, "I have never victimized anyone," while denying he was ever friends with Epstein.
"While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated," he told the committee.
Bill Gates Calls Jeffrey Epstein Interactions 'A Grave Error in Judgement
Bill told lawmakers he cut off contact with Epstein in 2014 after determining that the dealmaker "would never deliver on his promises" to find philanthropic supporters. "I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him."
The computer pioneer claimed his dealings with Epstein were "a grave error in judgment."
He declared, "His behavior was antithetical to all my efforts to contribute to a world where everyone has a chance to live a healthy and productive life. If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry. I have learned a significant lesson and am now far more careful about who I engage with, even in a limited capacity."