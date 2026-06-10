Bill Gates Drops Epstein Bombshell: Billionaire Claims Sex Offender Tried to 'Blackmail Him' Over Being Unfaithful to Wife Melinda During Congressional Testimony

Bill claimed he was unaware of the gravity of Epstein's charges, for which he spent 13 months of an 18-month sentence in jail.

"I recall being aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed. I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have," he admitted.

Bill proclaimed that he "should never have met with Epstein" and claimed that he "never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct."

The software mogul denied ever visiting Epstein's Palm Beach mansion or his infamous private Caribbean island, where the pervert allegedly trafficked underage girls for s-x with his rich and powerful pals.

Bill asserted, "I have never victimized anyone," while denying he was ever friends with Epstein.

"While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated," he told the committee.