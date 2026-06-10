Trump's 'Nipple Abuse' Nightmare: Epstein Files Allegation Sparked 'Surreal' White House Meeting, Bombshell Book Claims

In response, a White House meeting in the Situation Room was called so advisors could determine how to deal with the claims.

"Many in the room thought this was all just discredited nonsense. But it might not matter. The Ransome emails could get new attention if they were included in a 'public-facing and searchable' Epstein library that carried the branding of the Justice Department," the authors revealed in a New York Times article based on their reporting that they had done for their book.

"An administration official had already searched for Trump-related materials on the still-private test version of the website, and the nipple material was among the first items to show up," the article continued. "None of the credibility issues would come into consideration if a government-endorsed database gave Ransome’s claim about Trump a stamp of validity."