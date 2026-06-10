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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's 'Nipple Abuse' Nightmare: Epstein Files Allegation Sparked 'Surreal' White House Meeting, Bombshell Book Claims

A bizarre email allegedly sparked a serious White House meeting, according to a new book.
Source: MEGA

A bizarre email allegedly sparked a serious White House meeting, according to a new book.

June 10 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Emails released in the Epstein Files dump claimed Donald Trump allegedly had an appreciation for "nipple abuse" – unconfirmed rumors that reportedly sparked a "surreal" meeting in the Situation Room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The claim was made in Maggie Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan's bombshell new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, that is set to hit shelves later this month.

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Epstein Accuser's Unconfirmed Allegations Detailed

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Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's book details the alleged Situation Room meeting.
Source: MEGA

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's book details the alleged Situation Room meeting.

Haberman and Jonathan Swan explained that Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome said one of her friends – who was allegedly "one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump" – "confided" in her about her "casual 'friendship'" with the controversial politician.

"Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples’. Donald Trump liked flicking and sucking her nipples until they were raw," a message read. "One evening when we were showering together she showed me her nipples. They looked incredibly painful as they were red and swollen and I remember wincing when I looked at them."

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Officials Call a White House Meeting to Handle Allegations

The book claims the email caused a meeting to be called in the Situation Room.
Source: MEGA

The book claims the email caused a meeting to be called in the Situation Room.

In response, a White House meeting in the Situation Room was called so advisors could determine how to deal with the claims.

"Many in the room thought this was all just discredited nonsense. But it might not matter. The Ransome emails could get new attention if they were included in a 'public-facing and searchable' Epstein library that carried the branding of the Justice Department," the authors revealed in a New York Times article based on their reporting that they had done for their book.

"An administration official had already searched for Trump-related materials on the still-private test version of the website, and the nipple material was among the first items to show up," the article continued. "None of the credibility issues would come into consideration if a government-endorsed database gave Ransome’s claim about Trump a stamp of validity."

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'I Think We Should Put It Out'

J.D. Vance allegedly suggested they release the documents.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance allegedly suggested they release the documents.

According to Haberman and Swan, one of the officials who was present at the meeting claimed the public would "make a huge scene" of the allegations "even though it’s not true and everybody knows it."

Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance allegedly suggested Trump would be "okay with releasing the nipple-related documents," since the embattled politician had been "accused of worse" over the years.

"I think we should put it out. It would cause people to say we’re going further than we need to," he said, per Haberman and Swan.

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A 'Surreal' Experience in the Situation Room

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Susie Wiles allegedly said Donald Trump would not be okay with releasing that part of the files.
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles allegedly said Donald Trump would not be okay with releasing that part of the files.

But White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles shut that down, insisting the POTUS would not be fine with that at all.

"One official would later describe it as a 'surreal' experience to be discussing nipples in the White House Situation Room."

The authors claimed this was a small example of the "entire problem" that the White House had with the release of the Epstein files.

"Piles of accusations were impossible to disprove and equally impossible to make go away," they continued. "Every door they opened led to another room, and in every room were more claims from more women."

Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump will be released on June 23.

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