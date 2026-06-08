Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Vile Pedo's Personal Assistant Claims He 'Violently Raped' and 'Groomed' Her — Then 'Continued Abuse Through Skype' From Behind Bars
June 8 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's so-called sexual "lieutenant" has spilled her secrets about her time with him, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Sarah Kellin said Epstein "groomed" her, both sexually and psychologically, during her time as his personal assistant.
Sarah Kellen Claimed She Was 'Groomed'
Kellen was allegedly privy to many of Epstein's notorious activities after she was hired as the billionaire power broker’s assistant in the early 2000s.
The now 46-year-old was granted immunity from prosecution in Florida as part of a controversial non-prosecution agreement her former boss reached in 2008. But she was still willing to testify before the House Oversight Committee.
In a newly-released transcript from her interview, Kellen claimed she was a "victim" of the s-- offender for more than 20 years.
"He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me, and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his," Kellen testified. "It was like living with a permanent virtual-reality headset on."
Kellen Was Ordered to Strip for Epstein
Kellen, who thought Epstein was going to help her become an underwear model, told committee members she first agreed to work for the financier for free as his assistant.
After working for the man for months unpaid, Kellen testified that she was finally offered a paying gig... under one perverse condition: "Epstein instructed me to draw him a bath on [his private] island, then ordered me to undress and get in with him. And he said, 'The job is yours.'"
Kellen said she was paid $25,000 a year starting in 2001, but the "assisting" she did for Epstein had little to do with stapling documents or making copies.
"Only after Jeffrey confirmed that I would submit to his sexual abuse did he begin paying me," she testified. "“I understood the math exactly. I was being paid, in part, to be raped."
Epstein's Abuse Would Not End
Kellen said often, the abuse would turn physical as well. She recounted a time while during a session at a Palm Beach gym, Epstein "blasted the music so loud so no one could hear, choked me and violently raped me."
Even after Epstein was jailed for soliciting prostitution of a minor, Kellen said the abuse continued.
"He even Skyped me from a computer inside the Palm Beach County Stockade and ordered me to undress for him on camera,” she said."
She also suggested Epstein was given special treatment behind bars, and detailed the emotional scars the abuse left on her.
"As a result of the years of abuse, constant sleep deprivation, and coercive control inflicted by Jeffrey and Ghislaine (Maxwell), psychological conditions hampered my ability to identify my own emotions, differentiate reality from Jeffrey’s manipulated reality, and crippled me from making decisions or asserting agency when it mattered most," she said.
Spilling Her Tea
Kellen is reportedly planning to share her story with a much larger audience soon as well, teasing a tell-all book about working with Epstein, according to an insider.
"She has so much to say, to plead her case. What she knows (about Epstein and Maxwell) would shock the world," the insider shared. "One day she will write a tell-all book or produce a documentary for a Netflix type or give a tell-all to a TV show. But the info she has is her 'get out of jail free card'. It’s more valuable for her to hold onto the information should she need it to stay free."