Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Vile Pedo's Personal Assistant Claims He 'Violently Raped' and 'Groomed' Her — Then 'Continued Abuse Through Skype' From Behind Bars

Kellen was allegedly privy to many of Epstein's notorious activities after she was hired as the billionaire power broker’s assistant in the early 2000s.

The now 46-year-old was granted immunity from prosecution in Florida as part of a controversial non-prosecution agreement her former boss reached in 2008. But she was still willing to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

In a newly-released transcript from her interview, Kellen claimed she was a "victim" of the s-- offender for more than 20 years.

"He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me, and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his," Kellen testified. "It was like living with a permanent virtual-reality headset on."