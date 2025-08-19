EXCLUSIVE: Woman Who Went on to Replace Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein's Ring Exposed: Radar Tracks Down Evil Tycoon's 'Massage Scheduler' Sarah Kellen… and Reveals Details of Her Ugly Divorce from a NASCAR Champion 

In his explosive deep-dive into Epstein's life and legacy, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard said Kellen, who sometimes goes by Sarah Kensington or Sarah Vickers, was "just below Maxwell in the chain of command."

"In multiple lawsuits, she has been accused of scheduling girls for sex sessions with Epstein in his Palm Beach mansion," he wrote.

Kellen has also claimed to have been one of Epstein's many victims. She was granted immunity from Florida state prosecution as part of a controversial non-prosecution agreement her former boss made in 2008.

Sources say if she ever is brought up on charges, she is prepared to use the "information" she knows to "stay free."

As author Jessica Reed Kraus told Howard: "Several women who went on to replace Maxwell are living free and clear under different aliases because the deal Epstein made to protect them still shields them, while the government betrayed that same agreement to arrest and convict Maxwell to effectively serve Epstein’s sentence after he died on their watch."