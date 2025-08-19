Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Woman Who Went on to Replace Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein's Ring Exposed: Radar Tracks Down Evil Tycoon's 'Massage Scheduler' Sarah Kellen… and Reveals Details of Her Ugly Divorce from a NASCAR Champion 

photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Kellen
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein assistant Sarah Kellen is believed to have been a witness to his crimes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Aug. 19 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

While Ghislaine Maxwell continues to serve time in a federal prison for her role as Jeffrey Epstein's partner in love and crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal the woman dubbed his "second-in-command" lives a life of luxury in Miami.

Sarah Kellen earned the nickname "the lieutenant" for her alleged role in the sex offender's long-rumored trafficking scandals.



photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Kellen
Source: mega

Sarah Kellen allegedly helped schedule 'massages' for Epstein's clients.

Kellen was privy to many of Epstein's notorious activities after she was hired as the billionaire power broker’s assistant in the early 2000s.

She allegedly scheduled the "massages" that Epstein used to sexually abuse his suspected victims.

"She had a front-row seat to the debauchery,” a source close to Kellen previously claimed to the New York Post. "What she knows would shock the world."



Keeping a Low Profile

Ghislaine Maxwell and Sarah Kellen
Source: mega

Kellen was believed to be second-in-command to Maxwell.

Kellen had been maintaining a low public profile for years since Epstein's death and Maxwell's conviction.

But that quiet life was shattered after the recent announcement that she was divorcing her husband, Brian Vickers, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner and 2003 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

The two were married for over 12 years, and Kellen lived the high life in South Florida. However, in her divorce petition, she claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" and asked for spousal support.



Kellen's Sad Separation

Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Kellen
Source: Mega

Epstein confided in her and kept her close.

Earlier this year, Vickers addressed the separation in a post on X, writing: "Hey Friends. After ten years of marriage and five years under a rock on social media, I'm coming out of digital hiding to share some heavy news: Sarah and I are getting divorced."

He went on to thank and acknowledge his soon-to-be ex.

"I'm grateful for the time we shared – both the joyous moments and the difficult ones. I'm grateful for the learning. I'm grateful for the growth. Now that the dust has settled, I'm more grateful than ever for the clarity," Vickers added.

She's Ready to Talk If Necessary

Brian Vickers
Source: mega

She recently announced her divorce from NASCAR racer Brian Vickers.

In his explosive deep-dive into Epstein's life and legacy, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, investigative reporter Dylan Howard said Kellen, who sometimes goes by Sarah Kensington or Sarah Vickers, was "just below Maxwell in the chain of command."

"In multiple lawsuits, she has been accused of scheduling girls for sex sessions with Epstein in his Palm Beach mansion," he wrote.

Kellen has also claimed to have been one of Epstein's many victims. She was granted immunity from Florida state prosecution as part of a controversial non-prosecution agreement her former boss made in 2008.

Sources say if she ever is brought up on charges, she is prepared to use the "information" she knows to "stay free."

As author Jessica Reed Kraus told Howard: "Several women who went on to replace Maxwell are living free and clear under different aliases because the deal Epstein made to protect them still shields them, while the government betrayed that same agreement to arrest and convict Maxwell to effectively serve Epstein’s sentence after he died on their watch."

