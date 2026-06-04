Jeffrey Epstein's 'Intimacy Scheduler' Planning Bombshell Tell-All Memoir But Risks Losing 'Get Out of Jail Free Card' — 'What She Knows Will Shock the World'
June 4 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's intimacy "scheduler" wants to write a tell-all book about working with the vile pedo.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Kellen, who assisted Epstein for 15 years from 2001, also worked closely with his girlfriend, convicted s-- trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
'She Has So Much to Say'
And now she reportedly wants to tell her story, despite fears some of the information she has withheld is her "get out of jail free card" — and may harm her freedom if she spills.
An insider said: "She has so much to say, to plead her case. What she knows (about Epstein and Maxwell) would shock the world."
"One day she will write a tell-all book or produce a documentary for a Netflix type or give a tell-all to a TV show," added the insider. "But the info she has is her 'get out of jail free' card. It’s more valuable for her to hold onto the information should she need it to stay free."
'I Was Trapped Inside Jeffrey Epstein's World'
Kellen, 47, was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in Epstein’s infamous 2007 case that saw him receive a lenient sentence in Florida.
She has never been prosecuted. Testifying before the House of Representatives earlier this month, she said: "I was trapped inside Jeffrey Epstein’s world . . . He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his."
The insider added to Page Six: "Her book or show could go for millions. She had a front-row seat to the debauchery. But the price for freedom is priceless."
'She Still Fears Ghislaine Maxwell'
Since Epstein’s death, Kellen’s interest in telling her story has increased significantly according to the source, who added: "She didn’t want to do anything while he was alive. She still fears Ghislaine Maxwell. But she won’t go to the grave with this story. It will come out either in court or tell-all form. There will come a time."
This comes after Radar reported Epstein was allegedly banking his sperm for years before he died in 2012. However, no one seems to know where the vials are located anymore.
Among the bombshells gleamed from the release of the Epstein files was the discovery that he deposited his sperm with California Cryobank in October of 2012 and then signed a new contract with the same company in May of 2016.
The contract reportedly specified that the specimens were not to be discarded if he died. Instead, they’d go to his estate or to another legal guardian.
However, according to the New York Times, it's not clear if those instructions were ever followed – and officials seem to have lost the financier's little swimmers.
The Times reported that much of his estate went to his girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, through a trust. But approximately 40 other people are also named as potential beneficiaries, and any of them could have been gifted Epstein's deposits.
CooperCompanies, which took over California Cryobank in 2021, confirmed it is no longer storing any samples associated with Epstein, but it would not disclose whether the specimens were destroyed or simply moved elsewhere.