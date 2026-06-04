Jeffrey Epstein's 'Intimacy Scheduler' Planning Bombshell Tell-All Memoir But Risks Losing 'Get Out of Jail Free Card' — 'What She Knows Will Shock the World'

And now she reportedly wants to tell her story, despite fears some of the information she has withheld is her "get out of jail free card" — and may harm her freedom if she spills.

An insider said: "She has so much to say, to plead her case. What she knows (about Epstein and Maxwell) would shock the world."

"One day she will write a tell-all book or produce a documentary for a Netflix type or give a tell-all to a TV show," added the insider. "But the info she has is her 'get out of jail free' card. It’s more valuable for her to hold onto the information should she need it to stay free."