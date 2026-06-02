Jeffrey Epstein Stored Sperm For Years Before His Death Behind Bars — But Nobody Knows Where the Vile Pedo's Samples Are Located

Among the bombshells gleamed from the release of the Epstein files was the discovery that the perv deposited his sperm with California Cryobank in October of 2012 and then signed a new contract with the same company in May of 2016.

The contract reportedly specified that the specimens were not to be discarded if he died. Instead, they’d go to his estate or to another legal guardian.

However, according to the New York Times, it's not clear if those instructions were ever followed – and officials seem to have lost the financier's little swimmers.

The Times reported that much of his estate went to his girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, through a trust. But approximately 40 other people are also named as potential beneficiaries, and any of them could have been gifted Epstein's deposits.

CooperCompanies, which took over California Cryobank in 2021, confirmed it is no longer storing any samples associated with Epstein. However, it would not disclose whether the specimens were destroyed or simply moved elsewhere.