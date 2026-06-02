Jeffrey Epstein Stored Sperm For Years Before His Death Behind Bars — But Nobody Knows Where the Vile Pedo's Samples Are Located
June 2 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein had reportedly been banking his sperm for years before the s-x fiend died in 2012, RadarOnline.com has learned.
However, no one seems to know where the vials from the vile pedophile are located anymore.
Jeffrey Epstein Makes a Deposit
Among the bombshells gleamed from the release of the Epstein files was the discovery that the perv deposited his sperm with California Cryobank in October of 2012 and then signed a new contract with the same company in May of 2016.
The contract reportedly specified that the specimens were not to be discarded if he died. Instead, they’d go to his estate or to another legal guardian.
However, according to the New York Times, it's not clear if those instructions were ever followed – and officials seem to have lost the financier's little swimmers.
The Times reported that much of his estate went to his girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, through a trust. But approximately 40 other people are also named as potential beneficiaries, and any of them could have been gifted Epstein's deposits.
CooperCompanies, which took over California Cryobank in 2021, confirmed it is no longer storing any samples associated with Epstein. However, it would not disclose whether the specimens were destroyed or simply moved elsewhere.
Jeffrey Epstein Secretly Fathered a Child with At Least One Woman
As Radar has previously reported, Epstein was apparently obsessed with creating a "superior gene pool," in a plot scarily similar to Adolf Hitler's plans with his Nazi regime.
One of Epstein's victims even wrote that the s-x creep got her and numerous other women pregnant, and the unnamed woman claimed her baby girl was taken away from her just minutes after her birth, and she never saw her again.
The new mom, who claimed to have given birth to a baby girl in about 2002, when she would have been 16 or 17 years old, wrote in a diary included in the Epstein files that she never had a chance to bond with her baby before the girl was snatched away
"I am beyond heartbroken," she wrote. "I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold her and feed her before they took her. She is mine! I want her back!!! Distraught!"
In another entry, she begged to know what happened to the newborn.
"Where is she? Why did she stop whimpering?" the woman asked. "She was born! I heard the tiny cries! I can't do this anymore!"
In another section of her collected thoughts, the victim complained that she was "tired of keeping this secret." She then made the comparison between Epstein and Nazi ideology.
"Superior gene pool?!? Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color?
"That feels very Nazi-like, but in think[ing] about these stupid, insane he has, I guess in his mind it makes sense."
Sarah Ferguson Offers 'Congrats' on a Secret Child
Epstein had no publicly acknowledged or legally recognized children, but there are rumors that he indeed fathered several. An email discovered in the files from Sarah Ferguson offered her "congratulations" on an apparent secret child.
"Don't know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," Ferguson said, referring to her ex, then-Prince Andrew, in his then-formal title, Duke of York.
The email was dated September 21, 2011, which would That would make the hitherto unknown boy around 14 years old now.
Fergie continued: "Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."