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EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Spawn — How Nazi-Loving Pedophile Fathered a String of Children in 'Superior Gene-Pool Experiments'

jeffrey epsteins children gene pool experiments
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein's children are tied to alleged 'gene-pool experiments,' according to reports.

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April 6 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

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Crazed creep Jeffrey Epstein fathered multiple children in Nazi-like "superior gene pool" experiments, impregnating his sex slaves and using them as human incubators in a cruel baby-factory operation at his remote New Mexico lair, Zorro Ranch – where some of his victims were later murdered and buried in the desert, accusers said.

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Bombshell Docs Detail Chilling Allegations

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Newly released documents cite a teen's claim that Jeffrey Epstein took her newborn amid alleged 'superior gene pool' remarks.
Source: MEGA

Newly released documents cite a teen's claim that Jeffrey Epstein took her newborn amid alleged 'superior gene pool' remarks.

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RadarOnline.com can reveal an unnamed teen girl alleges that her newborn was ripped away from her, while another aged around 16 or 17 claims she gave birth to the megalomaniac monster's daughter in 2002, according to newly released government docs.

The files include images of a pregnancy scan and photos of the billionaire pedophile cuddling several kids.

"Superior gene pool?!? Why me? It makes no sense," the unidentified woman writes in a diary. "Why my hair color and eye color? That feels very Nazi-like."

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A 2011 email shows Sarah Ferguson congratulated Epstein on a baby boy, while messages also referenced Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: DOJ/MEGA

A 2011 email shows Sarah Ferguson congratulated Epstein on a baby boy, while messages also referenced Ghislaine Maxwell.

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The document dump also reveals a 2011 email to Epstein from former British royal Sarah Ferguson that states: "Heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy."

Documents charge some of the tragic victims never made it out alive from the sprawling ranch, located about 30 miles southeast of Santa Fe.

"Did you know somewhere in the hill outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G?" reads an email, purportedly referring to Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. "Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex."

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