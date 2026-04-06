EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Spawn — How Nazi-Loving Pedophile Fathered a String of Children in 'Superior Gene-Pool Experiments'

RadarOnline.com can reveal an unnamed teen girl alleges that her newborn was ripped away from her, while another aged around 16 or 17 claims she gave birth to the megalomaniac monster's daughter in 2002, according to newly released government docs.

The files include images of a pregnancy scan and photos of the billionaire pedophile cuddling several kids.

"Superior gene pool?!? Why me? It makes no sense," the unidentified woman writes in a diary. "Why my hair color and eye color? That feels very Nazi-like."