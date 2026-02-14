EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Epstein Spy Fears Explode After it Emerged Royal Pariah Shared Government Info With Pedophile
Feb. 14 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor is facing a "spy" scandal amid allegations he deliberately shared confidential government briefings with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the United Kingdom's special trade envoy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal newly released documents suggest the disgraced royal passed on sensitive commercial and diplomatic information to his late convicted s-- offender pal, which has now triggered calls for a criminal investigation and raised fears the former prince may have breached the Official Secrets Act.
The documents, drawn from the huge cache of Epstein correspondence released by the U.S. Department of Justice and which have now been forensically examined by Radar, show Andrew, 65, exchanged a series of emails with Epstein between October 2010 and February 2011 – two years after Epstein's conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
As Britain's trade envoy, Andrew was bound by a duty of confidentiality, yet the messages to his serial s-- predator friend appear to show him forwarding internal briefing material on trade visits to Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong – including confidential investment intelligence.
One email dated 7 October 2010 listed his upcoming official meetings, while another on 24 December that year reportedly shared sensitive details about investment opportunities in Afghanistan's Helmand Province – a reconstruction project supported by British forces and funded by U.K. taxpayers.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing, insisting in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview his final meeting with Epstein occurred in early December 2010 during a trip to New York. Yet, as Radar has reported, the newly unearthed Christmas Eve message implies contact continued weeks later, contradicting his account.
Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable admitted his surprise at the new revelations, saying: "I was unaware of Andrew... sharing information about investment opportunities (in Afghanistan) before – this is the first I've heard of it."
'An Extraordinary Breach of Trust'
A former Foreign Office official familiar with diplomatic protocols said the alleged conduct could amount to "an extraordinary breach of trust."
The source added: "Trade envoys occupy a uniquely trusted space – they speak with the implicit authority of the Crown and are expected to handle information with absolute discretion.
"Passing on even informal updates to an outsider crosses a bright red line, and doing so with someone carrying Epstein's criminal record is indefensible. If these exchanges are authentic, it would signal a breathtaking lapse of judgment with potential diplomatic, political, and even legal fallout.
"It undermines not only the credibility of the envoy but the government systems meant to safeguard sensitive economic intelligence."
A senior government insider added: "What these messages suggest goes far beyond casual emails between acquaintances. They have the structure and tone of formal updates – as if Epstein were being kept in the loop on sensitive dealings.
"Even if none of the content was technically classified, the perception is terrible. "It gives the impression of a royal insider treating an official role like a private network, sharing insights with someone the entire world already knew was a convicted predator.
"That kind of blurred boundary between public duty and personal connection is exactly what corrodes trust in institutions."
A 'Huge Alarm' Over Claims
The emails also contain details of subsequent exchanges in early 2011, including one in which Andrew told Epstein he had recently toured a private equity firm and "thought of you" – a phrase raising fresh questions about whether the s-- trafficker was being privy to business intelligence through royal channels.
Official government guidance for trade envoys makes explicit while envoys are not civil servants, they remain under a permanent duty of confidentiality.
"This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information," the guidance states. "This duty of confidentiality will continue to apply after the expiry of their term of office."
A Whitehall source said there was a "huge alarm" within U.K. government departments over the claims. "If what's being alleged stands up to scrutiny, it reflects an extraordinary lapse in judgment," the insider added.
"Someone in his position carries not just personal responsibility but symbolic authority – every action is interpreted as representative of the nation.
"To share, even inadvertently, privileged material with a man already convicted of serious crimes would be indefensible.
"It chips away at the integrity of the office he once held and damages public confidence in how sensitive information is handled at the very top."