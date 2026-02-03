Epstein's 'Superior Gene Pool' Goal Exposed: Sick Pedo's Victim Claims Baby Girl 'Fathered by Him Was Snatched Away Ten Minutes After Birth'

Buried in the three-million-page final dump of Epstein files are diary entries from a woman who claimed to have given birth to a baby girl in about 2002, when she would have been 16 or 17 years old.

The new mom wrote that she never even had a chance to bond with her baby before the girl was taken away from her.

"I am beyond heartbroken," she wrote in a poetic style. "I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold her and feed her before they took her. She is mine! I want her back!!! Distraught!"

In another entry, she begged to know what happened to the newborn.

"Where is she? Why did she stop whimpering?" the woman asked. "She was born! I heard the tiny cries! I can't do this anymore!"