Epstein's 'Superior Gene Pool' Goal Exposed: Sick Pedo's Victim Claims Baby Girl 'Fathered by Him Was Snatched Away Ten Minutes After Birth'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein wrote that the s-- creep got her and numerous other women pregnant in an attempt to create a "superior gene pool," RadarOnline.com can report, in a plot scarily similar to Adolf Hitler's plans with his Nazi regime.
The unnamed woman claimed her baby girl was taken away from her just minutes after her birth, and she never saw her again.
A Distraught Mother Cries Out
Buried in the three-million-page final dump of Epstein files are diary entries from a woman who claimed to have given birth to a baby girl in about 2002, when she would have been 16 or 17 years old.
The new mom wrote that she never even had a chance to bond with her baby before the girl was taken away from her.
"I am beyond heartbroken," she wrote in a poetic style. "I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold her and feed her before they took her. She is mine! I want her back!!! Distraught!"
In another entry, she begged to know what happened to the newborn.
"Where is she? Why did she stop whimpering?" the woman asked. "She was born! I heard the tiny cries! I can't do this anymore!"
'Superior Gene Pool'
In another section of her collected thoughts, the victim complained that she was "tired of keeping this secret." She then made the comparison between Epstein and the Nazi ideology.
"Superior gene pool?!? Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color?
"That feels very Nazi-like, but in think[ing] about these stupid, insane he has, I guess in his mind it makes sense."
It has never been revealed if Epstein had any children, however, an email mixed into the files from Sarah Ferguson raises stunning new questions.
Epstein's Other 'Secret Son'
In the personal note from September 21, 2011, the former Duchess of York wrote that her then-husband, disgraced former Prince Andrew, told her Epstein was a new father.
"Don't know if you're still on this bbm but have heard from the Duke that you have had a baby boy," Ferguson said, referring to her ex in his formal title, Duke of York. "Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratulations [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx."
That would make the previously unknown boy now around 15 years old.
Less than 10 minutes later, her cheery attitude seemed to change when she blasted in a follow-up email: "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby.
"It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeply. More than you will know."
Fergie's True Feelings for Epstein?
It's no secret Epstein and Ferguson were friends. However, new questions arise about whether there was something more. Ferguson sent another message in January 2010, six months after his release from prison, begging him to marry her.
"You are a legend," Ferguson gushed. "I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me." The message's context is not explained in the files.
In another message, dated September 2009, Ferguson again mentioned marriage, suggesting Epstein wed an unnamed woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok, well marry me and then we will employ her."