Trump Goes Ballistic After TV Host Joe Scarborough Revives Explosive Epstein Revelations — 'They All Suffer From Low Ratings Disease'
June 10 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump went nuclear on MS Now host Joe Scarborough, after the left-wing TV personality and his Morning Joe panel discussed a book passage on the White House's alleged fear over the possible release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 79, quickly got wind of it, as he fired off an angry Truth Social post criticizing the show's ratings.
Donald Trump Blasted 'Morning Joe' After Epstein Segment
The hosts were discussing a New York Times piece highlighting a new book by the paper's White House senior correspondents, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, titled Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.
Scarborough and his team went over a passage about how senior White House staffers had a "freakout" in July 2025, in which the president's team allegedly gathered in the Situation Room to contain a "very different kind of crisis threatening to engulf the presidency: the Epstein files."
After the host and his team raved about Haberman and Swan's credentials, Trump went on a Truth Social rant.
Donald Trump Accuses Joe Scarborough of Having TDS
"Joe Scarborough’s ever shrinking, low rated show, one of the most inaccurate detailers of truthful facts on television, is being crushed in the ratings," Trump wrote in a social media post an hour after the segment aired on June 10.
"His serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, often referred to as TDS, has made him a laughing stock among those who know what is going on in the 'Wonderful World of Television.' His show is being cut because his ratings are TERRIBLE," the president continued.
Trump then seemingly turned to co-host Mika Brzezinski and frequent guest Willie Geist, who were part of the segment.
"Mike and Willie, who wants to be his father but doesn’t have the talent, are falling further and further into the TDS Swamp! They all suffer from Low Ratings Disease!!!" the tycoon claimed at the end of his rant, seemingly referring to the latter's dad, legendary journalist Bill Geist.
Joe Scarborough Delivers Scathing Clap Back to Donald Trump
"I think the interview got to Trump a little bit. He must have just been watching it," Brzezinski sneered as Scarborough asked, "Did Donald just write us?"
"We like talking to him here. Donald, thank you for writing this," the former Florida Republican congressman said before reading aloud the post.
After getting past the "low ratings" part, Scarborough snarked, "It's so sad. I don't know what I'm going to do, Mr. President."
When arriving at the TDS accusations, the host claimed, "I don't really have that. I tell people that we actually talk on the phone."
Joe Scarborough Told Trump He Might Be 'Deranged'
"Sometimes I go talk to you in the White House, and we disagree on things, but nothing deranged here, sir, unless you’re deranged," Scarborough told Trump. "If there’s any derangement, it would have to be on your side of the relationship, because I’m not deranged. Not about you. I just state the facts, and maybe that makes you deranged."
Scarborough and Brzezinski weren't even sure what they did that upset Trump, but Geist chimed in with his own theory.
"I think what we were talking about, you'll note, is the breaking news from The New York Times and that excerpt from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's new book about the Epstein files," the Sunday Today host noted.
Geist added, "We sort of affirmed the reporting that this is something you cannot mention around the President of the United States."