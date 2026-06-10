'Better to Rip the Band-Aid Off': Inside JD Vance's Emergency Epstein Meeting to Fight Off Brutal Backlash — After Administration Denied Existence of Pedo's Client List

According to the New York Times, which based its report on Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's upcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the vice president seemed "panicked" about the backlash as he told senior officials: "This is a huge problem."

Vance is believed to have gathered several political figures, most notably Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and others, via speakerphone.

Less than two weeks earlier, the Justice Department had joined forces with the FBI to release a memo declaring there was no such thing as a "client list," which is believed to have the names of wealthy and powerful men that Epstein allegedly procured underage girls and young women.

During the meeting, according to the report, Wiles had told others Vance had revealed himself to be a "major conspiracy theorist," as he believed there were predators among the most high-profile circles.