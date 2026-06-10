'Better to Rip the Band-Aid Off': Inside JD Vance's Emergency Epstein Meeting to Fight Off Brutal Backlash — After Administration Denied Existence of Pedo's Client List
June 10 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
JD Vance is believed to have called an emergency meeting after the Justice Department denied the existence of an Epstein client list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The denial didn't go over well with Americans, especially those in the MAGA camp, as President Trump's relationship with the vile pedophile was also pushed into the spotlight.
'This Is a Huge Problem'
According to the New York Times, which based its report on Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan's upcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the vice president seemed "panicked" about the backlash as he told senior officials: "This is a huge problem."
Vance is believed to have gathered several political figures, most notably Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and others, via speakerphone.
Less than two weeks earlier, the Justice Department had joined forces with the FBI to release a memo declaring there was no such thing as a "client list," which is believed to have the names of wealthy and powerful men that Epstein allegedly procured underage girls and young women.
During the meeting, according to the report, Wiles had told others Vance had revealed himself to be a "major conspiracy theorist," as he believed there were predators among the most high-profile circles.
JD Vance's Wild Proposal Details
However, there was one way Vance believed they could get Americans and MAGA back on his side, as he is said to have proposed a wild plan that involved getting Tucker Carlson to interview the s-x offender's girlfriend and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, behind bars.
Maxwell is currently serving 20 years at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, after helping Epstein with his sick crimes. According to the report, Vance believed getting Maxwell to declare Trump had no idea about the late financier's behavior behind-the-scenes, it could go a long way in getting their supporters back on his side.
During an interview with Blance in 2025, Maxwell claimed she never saw Trump do anything "inappropriate with anybody."
Vance also is said to have proposed releasing all of the Epstein files immediately; another move to show supporters they had nothing to hide.
Bondi and the administration were brutally criticized for the way they handled the release of the files, which ultimately cost Bondi her job just months later.
"The alternative was to let the story drag on for months as information dripped out, each new revelation renewing the cycle of suspicion and fury. Better to rip the bandage off and move on," the report noted of Vance's apparent proposal.
Vance, who Trump is said to be cooling off on when it comes to him taking over MAGA, is believed to have even proposed releasing all the shocking allegations about the president.
The 41-year-old is believed to have said: "They were going to surface regardless, and if the administration published them first, it would demonstrate good faith and take the oxygen out of the conspiracy theories."
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JD Vance Defends Trump
Vance's words appeared to fall on deaf ears, according to the report, as some officials suggested a press conference be held to double down on their "no clients list" position.
However, despite Vance's proposals, he has still defended his boss when it comes to the Epstein topic. Earlier this year, during a Turning Point USA event, he made one thing clear: Trump was never a fan of Epstein.
"Like, the president has said he knew Jeffrey Epstein, and he was a scumbag," Vance said at the time. "But what you see in those emails is that Epstein hated Donald Trump and Donald Trump hated Jeffrey Epstein."
Trump's name appears several times in the files, including photos of them together. According to Vance, numerous messages were about "Trump narcing on Jeffrey Epstein" to authorities.