"What he was talking about was this democratic idea that he's connected to Epstein," Vance told the crowd. "If you look at those emails ... everybody in Palm Beach knew everybody, okay?"

Trump and late financier had a documented relationship – including alleged correspondences and photos of them together at social events. Their friendship reportedly began around the late 1980s until they seemingly had a falling out in the 2000s.

"Like, the president has said he knew Jeffrey Epstein and he was a scumbag," he continued. "But what you see in those emails is that Epstein hated Donald Trump and Donald Trump hated Jeffrey Epstein."

Vance appeared to be referring to a number of messages in the Department of Justice's dump of the Epstein Files, one of which he claimed was about "Trump narcing on Jeffrey Epstein" to local authorities.