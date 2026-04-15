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Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Fiercely Defends Trump's Questionable Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein — And Insists Prez 'Hated' the Vile Pedo

JD Vance came to Donald Trump's defense regarding the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

JD Vance came to Donald Trump's defense regarding the Epstein files.

April 15 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

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JD Vance defended Donald Trump's former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein amid continued controversy over the 79-year-old's connection to the vile convicted sex offender.

During a recent appearance at a Turning Point USA event, the vice president, 41, attempted to explain what the POTUS supposedly meant when he repeatedly called the Epstein Files a "hoax," sparking an uproar from both sides of the political spectrum.

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'Donald Trump Hated Jeffrey Epstein'

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JD Vance claimed Donald Trump 'hated' Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Vance claimed Donald Trump 'hated' Jeffrey Epstein.

"What he was talking about was this democratic idea that he's connected to Epstein," Vance told the crowd. "If you look at those emails ... everybody in Palm Beach knew everybody, okay?"

Trump and late financier had a documented relationship – including alleged correspondences and photos of them together at social events. Their friendship reportedly began around the late 1980s until they seemingly had a falling out in the 2000s.

"Like, the president has said he knew Jeffrey Epstein and he was a scumbag," he continued. "But what you see in those emails is that Epstein hated Donald Trump and Donald Trump hated Jeffrey Epstein."

Vance appeared to be referring to a number of messages in the Department of Justice's dump of the Epstein Files, one of which he claimed was about "Trump narcing on Jeffrey Epstein" to local authorities.

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Donald Trump called the Epstein files a 'hoax' on several occasions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called the Epstein files a 'hoax' on several occasions.

Vance insisted that when Trump called the Epstein Files a "hoax," he had only been saying the "idea that somehow he was Epstein's best friend" was a lie.

Taking it a step further, the veep went on to claim that it was actually a "pretty good thing" for Trump's character that Epstein did not like him.

"One of the best signs for whether you are a good person or not, for whether you are a decent human being, is if the worst people in the world hate your guts," he said.

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JD Vance Defends MAGA From Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan criticized some MAGA supporters, calling them 'unintelligent' and 'uninteresting.'
Source: @powerfuljre/youtube

Joe Rogan criticized some MAGA supporters, calling them 'unintelligent' and 'uninteresting.'

Vance has been on the defense lately when it comes to the president, especially as the Iran war has sparked criticism from some former Trump supporters.

As Radar previously reported, the VP came to the rescue of MAGA fans after podcaster Joe Rogan called them "dorks."

The former Fear Factor host has frequently called out the Trump administration in recent months, despite endorsing the 79-year-old in the 2024 presidential election.

"A lot of them [are] these really weird f--king uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to," he said during a recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience. "As soon as you have a f--king team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f--king dips--ts that are running around spouting out opinions and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA."

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JD Vance admitted there were 'dorks' in MAGA.
Source: MEGA

Vance admitted there were 'dorks' in MAGA.

Following Rogan's comments, Vance declared the right have "many, many fewer dorks than the far left," but admitted that "everybody's got some dorks," on a recent episode of The Benny Show.

"We love our dorks," he said at the time.

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