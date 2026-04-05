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Home > News > J.D. Vance

Usha Vance Insists Husband JD Is 'Nicest, Funniest Guy' — Critics Brutally Mock Her 'Rebrand' Push: 'He's Got the Personality of a Mushroom'

image of J.D. and Usha Vance
Source: mega

Usha Vance praised her husband during a recent Fox News appearance.

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April 5 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Second Lady Usha Vance is trying to reshape how Americans see her husband, but critics aren’t buying it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her glowing description of Vice President J.D. Vance quickly sparked a fierce online backlash, with social media users mocking what they see as a not-so-convincing image makeover.

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'Nicest, Funniest Guy'

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image of She described JD Vance as 'nice' and 'funny' in the interview.
Source: mega

She described JD Vance as 'nice' and 'funny' in the interview.

During a Fox News interview with Kayleigh McEnany, Usha was asked to share something people might not know about her husband.

"He is just the nicest, funniest guy," she said.

"He's really just a wonderful person to be around, and our children, our family has so much more joy because he is a part of it," she continued. "I wish that people saw more of that."

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Source: @Acyn/X

Critics quickly pushed back on her characterization of the vice president.

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'Personality of a Mushroom'

image of Social media users mocked the attempt to reshape his public image.
Source: mega

Social media users mocked the attempt to reshape his public image.

The reaction on social media was immediate and cutting.

"She must be easily amused bc he's got the personality of a mushroom," one user wrote.

"She must be a terrible person as well. It's the only explanation," another said.

Others rejected the characterization outright, with one critic saying: "No ma'am. He has terrorized this country with his heartless lies and actions. The last thing he is is nice or funny."

"This sounds like something she would tell her girlfriends when they ask why he did that f----- up thing in public again," another added.

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'If He Was, We'd Know'

image of Users also slammed Usha as 'gross,'
Source: mega

Users also slammed Usha as 'gross,'

Skepticism quickly turned into mockery.

"What's funny is that she thinks this is convincing," one user wrote.

"She is so gross. And a liar just like her scumbag husband," someone else penned.

"'Funniest.' Usha girl, you could have at least tried to make it believable," another commented.

Others argued that the need to spell it out undermined the claim itself.

"The fact that no one knows he's a 'nice, funny' guy just shows you how horrible he's actually been in public," one person wrote.

"If he was nice and funny, we'd know," a user declared.

Someone else said: "Maybe more people would see it if he would actually show it. Seems like he'd rather continue to show himself being an a------.”

Another user delivered a blunt assessment: "Vance is anything but funny or nice and he's dumber than dirt! America knows all it needs to know about her husband, total Trump sycophant with no independent thinking!"

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Timing Is Everything

image of The backlash comes as JD Vance prepares to promote his upcoming memoir.
Source: mega

The backlash comes as JD Vance prepares to promote his upcoming memoir.

Usha's comments are part of a broader media push tied to her new podcast, Storytime with the Second Lady, which she has framed as an "advertisement for reading" centered on family life and everyday moments.

The timing of the image-polishing push hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as J.D. prepares to step into the spotlight for his own upcoming media blitz.

He is expected to promote his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, slated for release in June — a rollout that some observers believe could double as an early move toward positioning himself for a potential 2028 presidential run.

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