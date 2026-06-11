EXCLUSIVE: 'It's My Fault!' — Biological Mom of Martin Short's Tragic Daughter Takes Blame for Her Suicide

According to a report by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her right temple inside her home from a 9mm pistol that was registered in her name.

Heartbroken Kristine Sanz – the birth mother of funnyman Martin Short 's late adopted daughter, Katherine Short – believes the troubled gal would still be alive today had she been allowed to "connect" with the child she gave up more than four decades ago and tragically blames herself for her daughter's suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kristine Sanz said Katherine Short 'would've had peace within herself' if questions about her adoption had been answered.

Katherine had a history of depression, mental illness and a prior suicide attempt in 2017, according to the report.

Following the release of the 15-page report, grieving Kristine said: "It is very devastating for me because obviously I blame myself.

"She probably had a lot of unanswered questions. I think she would've had peace within herself if those questions had been answered and if she actually knew why I made the decision to give her up."

Katherine's body was found on Feb. 23 after the concerned Only Murders in the Building actor, 76, called one of her friends to conduct a wellness check after he hadn't heard from his daughter in 24 hours, according to the report.

Police found Katherine in bed with the gun in her right hand after breaking through her third-floor bedroom door.