Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Martin Short
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'It's My Fault!' — Biological Mom of Martin Short's Tragic Daughter Takes Blame for Her Suicide

martin short daughter suicide biological mom takes blame
Source: MEGA

Martin Short's daughter's suicide tragedy has her biological mom taking responsibility for the loss.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 11 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Heartbroken Kristine Sanz – the birth mother of funnyman Martin Short's late adopted daughter, Katherine Short – believes the troubled gal would still be alive today had she been allowed to "connect" with the child she gave up more than four decades ago and tragically blames herself for her daughter's suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her right temple inside her home from a 9mm pistol that was registered in her name.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Blame Myself'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kristine Sanz said Katherine Short 'would've had peace within herself' if questions about her adoption had been answered.
Source: MEGA

Kristine Sanz said Katherine Short 'would've had peace within herself' if questions about her adoption had been answered.

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine had a history of depression, mental illness and a prior suicide attempt in 2017, according to the report.

Following the release of the 15-page report, grieving Kristine said: "It is very devastating for me because obviously I blame myself.

"She probably had a lot of unanswered questions. I think she would've had peace within herself if those questions had been answered and if she actually knew why I made the decision to give her up."

Katherine's body was found on Feb. 23 after the concerned Only Murders in the Building actor, 76, called one of her friends to conduct a wellness check after he hadn't heard from his daughter in 24 hours, according to the report.

Police found Katherine in bed with the gun in her right hand after breaking through her third-floor bedroom door.

Article continues below advertisement

Notes Found Beside Her Bed

Article continues below advertisement
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, Martin Short requested a wellness check after not hearing from Katherine for 24 hours.
Source: MEGA

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, Martin Short requested a wellness check after not hearing from Katherine for 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

"The decedent left multiple sealed envelopes and a note on her dining table," stated the report, which mentions other notes and two small urns next to her bed. "She had a history of depression and other mental illnesses for many years."

Investigators also discovered a cocktail of prescription medications to treat anxiety and depression in the house and in her bloodstream.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kristine, then a 17-year-old housekeeper, privately arranged for Katherine's adoption by the comedian and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, through her employer, actress and screenwriter Renée Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbroken Mother Kept Her Distance

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
vanessa trump cancer battle sparks tiger woods health fears

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Trump's Illness is Killing Tiger Woods — Friends Fear Troubled Golf Ace's Girlfriend's Cancer Will Push Him Back Into the Rough

Kyle Busch's 911 tape has detailed the NASCAR star's desperate fight for life before his death.

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Busch's Terrifying Final Moments — 911 Tape Reveals NASCAR Star's Fight for Life Before Unexpected Finish Line

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
According to previous reports, Renée Taylor helped arrange Katherine's adoption by Martin and Nancy Dolman.
Source: MEGA

According to previous reports, Renée Taylor helped arrange Katherine's adoption by Martin and Nancy Dolman.

The regretful mom reached out to Katherine in 2006 when her daughter was over 18, but claims the reunion was cut short when a private L.A.-based security firm told her to back off and a squad of goons allegedly began following her 24/7 (the firm denied her story).

Fearing for her safety, she lovingly followed her daughter from afar via the internet until her passing.

"It was a bad decision and unfortunately there is nothing I could do about it," the mom said. "I have to live with that knowledge."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.