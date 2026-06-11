EXCLUSIVE: 'It's My Fault!' — Biological Mom of Martin Short's Tragic Daughter Takes Blame for Her Suicide
June 11 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Heartbroken Kristine Sanz – the birth mother of funnyman Martin Short's late adopted daughter, Katherine Short – believes the troubled gal would still be alive today had she been allowed to "connect" with the child she gave up more than four decades ago and tragically blames herself for her daughter's suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her right temple inside her home from a 9mm pistol that was registered in her name.
'I Blame Myself'
Katherine had a history of depression, mental illness and a prior suicide attempt in 2017, according to the report.
Following the release of the 15-page report, grieving Kristine said: "It is very devastating for me because obviously I blame myself.
"She probably had a lot of unanswered questions. I think she would've had peace within herself if those questions had been answered and if she actually knew why I made the decision to give her up."
Katherine's body was found on Feb. 23 after the concerned Only Murders in the Building actor, 76, called one of her friends to conduct a wellness check after he hadn't heard from his daughter in 24 hours, according to the report.
Police found Katherine in bed with the gun in her right hand after breaking through her third-floor bedroom door.
Notes Found Beside Her Bed
"The decedent left multiple sealed envelopes and a note on her dining table," stated the report, which mentions other notes and two small urns next to her bed. "She had a history of depression and other mental illnesses for many years."
Investigators also discovered a cocktail of prescription medications to treat anxiety and depression in the house and in her bloodstream.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kristine, then a 17-year-old housekeeper, privately arranged for Katherine's adoption by the comedian and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, through her employer, actress and screenwriter Renée Taylor.
Heartbroken Mother Kept Her Distance
The regretful mom reached out to Katherine in 2006 when her daughter was over 18, but claims the reunion was cut short when a private L.A.-based security firm told her to back off and a squad of goons allegedly began following her 24/7 (the firm denied her story).
Fearing for her safety, she lovingly followed her daughter from afar via the internet until her passing.
"It was a bad decision and unfortunately there is nothing I could do about it," the mom said. "I have to live with that knowledge."