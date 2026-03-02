Martin Short Skips 2026 Actor Awards One Week After Daughter Katherine, 42, Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'
March 1 2026, Updated 9:12 p.m. ET
Martin Short did not attend the 2026 Actor Awards one week after his daughter Katherine died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Martin was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building.
Martin Short Was Not in Attendance at the Awards Show
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Katherine, 42, who worked as a licensed clinical social worker, tragically died by suicide. Prior to her passing, she had struggled with mental health issues and checked herself into rehab multiple times.
Short's notable absence from the awards show comes days after his comedy tour with Steve Martin was also delayed.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short's shows on February 27th in Milwaukee and February 28th in Minneapolis have been postponed," a representative for Martin told EW. "Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date."
Katherine Short's Death
As Radar previously reported, authorities were alerted to the situation after a friend hadn't heard from her for 24 hours and requested a welfare check. Upon arrival, a suicide note was found near Katherine's lifeless body, and "foul play" was quickly ruled out by homicide detectives.
In the dispatch audio, city fire deputies were informed by the person who phoned in that they were with the patient but unable to access the bedroom.
One first responder was clearly heard saying the incident was "self-inflicted."
Martin Short's Statement on Katherine's Death
After Katherine's shocking death, Martin released a statement noting the family was "devastated" and asked for "privacy at this time, per EW.
"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added at the time.
One of her neighbors revealed, "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness. She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."
A Friend Reflects on Katherine's Hard Times
Rande Levine – founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine previously served – also reflected on her struggles, particularly when she went into rehab.
"I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it," he explained. "But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was."
"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around," Levine added. "Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive. She was so soft-spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."
Katherine was also open about her issues, writing about her dog, Joni, on her since-deleted website.
"Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years," she shared. "Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don't be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss."