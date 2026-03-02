Martin Short Skips 2026 Actor Awards One Week After Daughter Katherine, 42, Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

Rande Levine – founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine previously served – also reflected on her struggles, particularly when she went into rehab.

"I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it," he explained. "But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was."

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around," Levine added. "Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive. She was so soft-spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."

Katherine was also open about her issues, writing about her dog, Joni, on her since-deleted website.

"Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years," she shared. "Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don't be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss."