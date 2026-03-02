Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Martin Short

Martin Short Skips 2026 Actor Awards One Week After Daughter Katherine, 42, Died From 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound'

Composite photo of Martin and Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Martin Short was nominated for two Actor Awards.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 1 2026, Updated 9:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Martin Short did not attend the 2026 Actor Awards one week after his daughter Katherine died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Martin was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short Was Not in Attendance at the Awards Show

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Martin and Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short was 42 when she died by suicide.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Katherine, 42, who worked as a licensed clinical social worker, tragically died by suicide. Prior to her passing, she had struggled with mental health issues and checked herself into rehab multiple times.

Short's notable absence from the awards show comes days after his comedy tour with Steve Martin was also delayed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short's shows on February 27th in Milwaukee and February 28th in Minneapolis have been postponed," a representative for Martin told EW. "Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date."

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine Short's Death

Source: Radar Online/YouTube

A first responder said Katherine Short's gunshot wound was 'self-inflicted.'

As Radar previously reported, authorities were alerted to the situation after a friend hadn't heard from her for 24 hours and requested a welfare check. Upon arrival, a suicide note was found near Katherine's lifeless body, and "foul play" was quickly ruled out by homicide detectives.

In the dispatch audio, city fire deputies were informed by the person who phoned in that they were with the patient but unable to access the bedroom.

One first responder was clearly heard saying the incident was "self-inflicted."

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short's Statement on Katherine's Death

Photo of Martin and Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Martin Short said his family was 'devastated' by Katherine's death.

After Katherine's shocking death, Martin released a statement noting the family was "devastated" and asked for "privacy at this time, per EW.

"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added at the time.

One of her neighbors revealed, "Katherine pretty much kept to herself. She had been sick, struggling with some sort of physical illness. She must have been in so much anguish to have done this. It's just so sad."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer aniston living best life hypnotist lover

Jennifer Aniston at 57 — And How She is Finally 'Living Her Best Life' With Hypnotist Lover

Photo of Kristen Bell, Nava Rose and Teyana Taylor

32nd Annual Actor Awards Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst —Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kristen Bell, Teyana Taylor and More

A Friend Reflects on Katherine's Hard Times

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Composite photo of Martin and Katherine Short
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short struggled with mental health issues during her life.

Rande Levine – founder of Karma Rescue, a dog charity on whose board Katherine previously served – also reflected on her struggles, particularly when she went into rehab.

"I knew she was battling with this. She would talk about it," he explained. "But you would never know based on how she presented herself, and how funny she was."

"She always was smiling, always a pleasure to be around," Levine added. "Every experience or connection I had with Katherine was always positive. She was so soft-spoken. She was calm, she laughed a lot."

Katherine was also open about her issues, writing about her dog, Joni, on her since-deleted website.

"Joni is my incredible service dog, who has been assisting me with my own struggles with mental illness for the past 5 years," she shared. "Joni will often be in the office with me, cuddled up on her bed. She is an absolute sweetheart and just LOVES people, so don't be surprised if she greets you with a smile, a wagging tail…and maybe even a kiss."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.