Brad Pitt Rocked by Fresh Family Snub as Daughter Zahara Ditches His Famous Last Name — Following in Her Siblings' Footsteps
June 10 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's children have continued to make their stance on him clear as daughter Zahara becomes the next in their family to make a last name change.
Zahara, whose name was Zahara Jolie-Pitt, chosen to drop the moniker "Pitt," leaving only the last name of her mother, Angelina Jolie. While she's publicly made the move in an informal capacity before, Zahara officially filed for a legal change with the California courts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brad Pitt's Children Continue to Drop His Name
Zahara filed her paperwork for the name change just days after after her brother, Maddox, made a similar legal move. Their sister, Shiloh, changed her legal name in August 2024.
Their younger sister Vivienne has also previously appeared to drop the name informally.
Zahara Stopped Using 'Pitt' Name in College
Zahara began using only "Jolie" as recently as 2024. At the time, she joined her Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College that year. She chose to only go by "Zahara Jolie."
When walking the stage at graduation, she kept up the simple nod to Angelina and was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie."
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Dating History
Pitt, 62, and Jolie were involved in a tumultuous and very public split.
They began dating around 2005 when they were seen together just one month after Pitt's separation from Jennifer Aniston, 57.
Angelina was already the adoptive mother to Maddox at the time. She later adopted Zahara while dating Pitt. When Jolie and Pitt grew closer in their relationship, he adopted both of the children in a more formal capacity.
In January 2006, Jolie and Pitt confirmed the actress was pregnant Shiloh, who is their biological child. Pax was adopted in 2007 by the couple. In 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.
Despite having children, Pitt and Jolie were still initially hesitant to marriage. The couple expressed an lack of desire to tie the knot if there wasn't marriage equality.
Pitt told Parade in 2009, "I have love in my life, a soul mate – absolutely. When someone asked me why Angie and I don't get married, I replied, 'Maybe we'll get married when it's legal for everyone else.' I stand by that, although I took a lot of flak for saying it–hate mail from religious groups. I believe everyone should have the same rights. They say gay marriage ruins families and hurts kids. Well, I've had the privilege of seeing my gay friends being parents and watching their kids grow up in a loving environment."
However, they eventually caved to pressure from the public, the media and their family.
Jolie Assumed Custody of the Children
Their marriage came to an end in 2016. At the time, a legal representative for Jolie said, "This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time."
Jolie assumed custody of the children, especially as dicey allegations came out against Pitt and his treatment of the family. The children appeared to publicly be in good spirits after being taken under their mother's care.
Jolie filed a lawsuit against Pitt in 2022, in which she alleged the actor "physically and verbally" assaulted both her and her children during a flight. She alleged Pitt struck a 15-year-old Maddox.
Pitt denied the allegations and the FBI cleared him of criminal wrongdoing.