Brad Pitt Rocked by Fresh Family Snub as Daughter Zahara Ditches His Famous Last Name — Following in Her Siblings' Footsteps

Brad Pitt's children have continued to make their stance on him clear as daughter Zahara becomes the next in their family to make a last name change.

Zahara, whose name was Zahara Jolie-Pitt, chosen to drop the moniker "Pitt," leaving only the last name of her mother, Angelina Jolie. While she's publicly made the move in an informal capacity before, Zahara officially filed for a legal change with the California courts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.